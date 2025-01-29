The Mike "Goldy" Goldberg thread, say your peace !!! Should he have stayed or should he have gone !

I hated him SO MUCH. I don't like Anik either, but fucking hell was Goldberg obnoxiously stupid. The number of times he fucked up the saying "[Insert fighter name] is taking a page out of [insert other fighter's name's] book" is staggering, from "Taking a book out of Pedro, man" to "Tito taking a book out of Chuck's chapter." For a guy who made his living talking, he really sucked at it. Plus, his big dumb face, his fake enthusiastic voice, his pompous intense nodding when someone was talking when you know he was neither hearing nor understanding a fucking word. Just awful. It's a damn shame that the UFC replaced Bruce Beck back in the day. He's still the best play-by-play guy the UFC has ever had, and him doing the PBP and Jeff Blatnick doing the color commentating, with guest commentators like Jim Brown, Don "The Dragon" Wilson, and an array of fighter commentators filling out the booth...those were the days, man.