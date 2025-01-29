The Mike "Goldy" Goldberg thread, say your peace !!! Should he have stayed or should he have gone !

HHJ
89 - 0 in Sherdogging
@plutonium
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2004
- Messages
- 158,741
- Reaction score
- 135,136
There was a lot of rumors about Mike bein a wild party guy behind the scenes and Dana not being happy about it at all.
But they just swept this guy out of the UFC with NO ACKNOWLEDGMENT WHATSOEVER for his 25 yrs with the company. Which is FUCKED UP
I wasnt a big fan of him and felt he said alot of stupid shit alot of the time, but damn. Dont do him like THAT.
WHAT WERE YOUR THOUGHTS
TIME TO LET YA VOICE BE HEARD