  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

The Mike "Goldy" Goldberg thread, say your peace !!! Should he have stayed or should he have gone !

How do you feel about Mike Goldberg??

  • He's awesome and they should have NEVER got rid of him

    Votes: 11 68.8%

  • He wasnt really that good, I'm ok with him being gone but they did him DIRTY

    Votes: 5 31.3%

  • Aw fuck him, it's the Anik era

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    16
HHJ

HHJ

89 - 0 in Sherdogging
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
158,741
Reaction score
135,136
<goldie> <goldie> <goldie> <goldie> <goldie> <goldie>

There was a lot of rumors about Mike bein a wild party guy behind the scenes and Dana not being happy about it at all.

But they just swept this guy out of the UFC with NO ACKNOWLEDGMENT WHATSOEVER for his 25 yrs with the company. Which is FUCKED UP

I wasnt a big fan of him and felt he said alot of stupid shit alot of the time, but damn. Dont do him like THAT.

WHAT WERE YOUR THOUGHTS

TIME TO LET YA VOICE BE HEARD




 
I didn't like Anik, so I thought they should've kept Goldberg. But can't say I miss him or anything like that. And Anik kinda grew on me too.

My fav color? commentator is still Ranallo though.
 
JustOnce said:
I didn't like Anik, so I thought they should've kept Goldberg. But can't say I miss him or anything like that. And Anik kinda grew on me too.

My fav color? commentator is still Ranallo though.
Click to expand...
I wont say i dont like Ranallo but even before he started doing his fucking one liners (I really hate these) he always took almost half a round to make his points like he's fuckin larry merchant and shit

cloggin up all the goddamned air time

THE MAN IS IN LOVE WITH HIMSELF AND HIS OWN VOICE.

but other than that, he's pretty good.
 
UFC shouldn't have got rid of him, I much prefer him to Anik.

And the "It is all over!!!" is old school UFC legendary.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
lol I never noticed it, but believe you, but still my favourite.

I'd say Joe Rogan Ranallo and Cormier would be my favourite team.

HHJ said:
I wont say i dont like Ranallo but even before he started doing his fucking one liners (I really hate these) he always took almost half a round to make his points like he's fuckin larry merchant and shit

cloggin up all the goddamned air time

THE MAN IS IN LOVE WITH HIMSELF AND HIS OWN VOICE.

but other than that, he's pretty good.
Click to expand...
 
He was a giant ridiculous fuckup and human gaff reel... which is exactly why we loved him.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
JustOnce said:
lol I never noticed it, but believe you, but still my favourite.

I'd say Joe Rogan Ranallo and Cormier would be my favourite team.
Click to expand...
I like Michael Schiavello too but hate the one liners.
 
OMG WTF... can we have the work experience kid, stop fucking with the forums again?
Capture.JPG
 
wow this site right now is almost unusuable, yikes. what are they trying to do yikes yikes
 
The UFC supposedly fired him because they thought he was incompetent?
And yeeeeeeeeet they still use his work in every single dang promo
shameless-shameless-gif.gif
 
JustOnce said:
lol I never noticed it, but believe you, but still my favourite.
Click to expand...
ok bell rings

OK HERE WE HAVE ANDREI THE PITBULL ARLOVSKI HERE AND YOU CAN BET HE LIVES UP TO THE NAME THE PITBULL, HE EVEN HAS A PITBULL THAT WE SEE THAT HE BRINGS TO THE GYM WHEN HE TRAINS AND YOU KNOW ARLOVSKI THE BELARUSSIAN FORMER UFC CHAMPION HAS THAT PITBULL TENACITY WHEN HE IS FIGHTING, HE'S GOT THE FANGS AND ALL THAT, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN YOU ARE IN FOR IT NOW, AND HE IS GONNA NEED THAT TENACITY WHEN HE FACES ALISTAIR THE REEM OVEREEM THE FORMER K-1 CHAMPION WHO IS NOW TRYING TO DOMINATE THE MMA WORLD LIKE HE DOMINATED THE KICKBOXING WORLD, WITH PUNCHES KICKS AND KNEES , AND ROUND ONE HAS DRAWN TO A CLOSE.
 
I hated him SO MUCH. I don't like Anik either, but fucking hell was Goldberg obnoxiously stupid. The number of times he fucked up the saying "[Insert fighter name] is taking a page out of [insert other fighter's name's] book" is staggering, from "Taking a book out of Pedro, man" to "Tito taking a book out of Chuck's chapter." For a guy who made his living talking, he really sucked at it. Plus, his big dumb face, his fake enthusiastic voice, his pompous intense nodding when someone was talking when you know he was neither hearing nor understanding a fucking word. Just awful. It's a damn shame that the UFC replaced Bruce Beck back in the day. He's still the best play-by-play guy the UFC has ever had, and him doing the PBP and Jeff Blatnick doing the color commentating, with guest commentators like Jim Brown, Don "The Dragon" Wilson, and an array of fighter commentators filling out the booth...those were the days, man.

A6DegN1CMAE1NYL.jpg:large
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
HHJ said:
ok bell rings

OK HERE WE HAVE ANDREI THE PITBULL ARLOVSKI HERE AND YOU CAN BET HE LIVES UP TO THE NAME THE PITBULL, HE EVEN HAS A PITBULL THAT WE SEE THAT HE BRINGS TO THE GYM WHEN HE TRAINS AND YOU KNOW ARLOVSKI THE BELARUSSIAN FORMER UFC CHAMPION HAS THAT PITBULL TENACITY WHEN HE IS FIGHTING, HE'S GOT THE FANGS AND ALL THAT, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN YOU ARE IN FOR IT NOW, AND HE IS GONNA NEED THAT TENACITY WHEN HE FACES ALISTAIR THE REEM OVEREEM THE FORMER K-1 CHAMPION WHO IS NOW TRYING TO DOMINATE THE MMA WORLD LIKE HE DOMINATED THE KICKBOXING WORLD, WITH PUNCHES KICKS AND KNEES , AND ROUND ONE HAS DRAWN TO A CLOSE.
Click to expand...

lmaaaaao I can hear it lol
 
JustOnce said:
lmaaaaao I can hear it lol
Click to expand...
YES I TOO CAN HEAR IT, THE FISTIC CONTEST PLAYING OUT IN FRONT OF OUR EYES. YOU KNOW ALISTAIR OVEREEM FOUGHT WHEN I COMMENTATED FOR PRIDE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS AND LET ME TELL YOU, HUH, HE IS MUCH BIGGER NOW THAN HE WAS THEN. MAMA MIA ALOT OF HORSES MUST HAVE BEEN...SACRIFICED TO MAKE POSSIBLE THE SCULPTED HULKING COLOSSUS YOU SEE BEFORE YOU. IF I WAS ARLOVSKI I DONT KNOW IF I WOULD HAVE SIGNED UP FOR THIS ONE AND THERES THE BELL, ROUND 3 IS UP NEXT AFTER THESE COMMERCIAL MESSAGES.
 
Anik is horrible. I hate when Rogan says hes the best announcer of any sport ever. Ugh.
 
Bullitt68 said:
I hated him SO MUCH. I don't like Anik either, but fucking hell was Goldberg obnoxiously stupid. The number of times he fucked up the saying "[Insert fighter name] is taking a page out of [insert other fighter's name's] book" is staggering, from "Taking a book out of Pedro, man" to "Tito taking a book out of Chuck's chapter." For a guy who made his living talking, he really sucked at it. Plus, his big dumb face, his fake enthusiastic voice, his pompous intense nodding when someone was talking when you know he was neither hearing nor understanding a fucking word. Just awful. It's a damn shame that the UFC replaced Bruce Beck back in the day. He's still the best play-by-play guy the UFC has ever had, and him doing the PBP and Jeff Blatnick doing the color commentating, with guest commentators like Jim Brown, Don "The Dragon" Wilson, and an array of fighter commentators filling out the booth...those were the days, man.

A6DegN1CMAE1NYL.jpg:large
Click to expand...
Should have he had a nice sendoff at least?

@Bullitt68 : NO FUCK HIM
 
HHJ said:
<goldie> <goldie> <goldie> <goldie> <goldie> <goldie>

There was a lot of rumors about Mike bein a wild party guy behind the scenes and Dana not being happy about it at all.

But they just swept this guy out of the UFC with NO ACKNOWLEDGMENT WHATSOEVER for his 25 yrs with the company. Which is FUCKED UP

I wasnt a big fan of him and felt he said alot of stupid shit alot of the time, but damn. Dont do him like THAT.

WHAT WERE YOUR THOUGHTS

TIME TO LET YA VOICE BE HEARD




Click to expand...

giphy.gif



But in all seriousness, yeah the guy was a bit of a moron but I don't think he was much worse than Joe and DC on most nights.

That said who knows what went on behind the scenes, I'm sure the UFC had their reasons. Dude seemed like a drug addict to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,314
Messages
56,824,574
Members
175,422
Latest member
chosenviolence

Share this page

Back
Top