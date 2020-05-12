  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

The ins and outs of Khabib's top control (reading and GIFs inside)

Khabib has many many many layers to his ground game but he typically focuses on a few key positions unless forced to adjust on the fly. This is not a complete comprehensive guild to every single position that Khabib uses on top. This is more of an "Idiot's Guide to Russian Bear Smesher Top Stuff"

Combat base against the fence: His opponents will expose their back and attempt to use the cage to aid them in standing. Khabib will typically cycle between a motorcycle grip and single leg ride to stretch out or compress his opponents base until he can fully break them down. The goal of here is to mat return and break down opponents. However, he will still strike in order to prevent them from standing or elicit specific reactions.
cbc2060d64e57d76a6c4457a17569ae7.gif

8374b6c6e27988da15b1cd2dd1b86094.gif


Half guard and Turtle are passing positions. Khabib's only goal from here is to transition into a more dominant control or offensive position. For Half guard he tries to pass to 3/4 guard or side control (where he will setup his mounted crucifix). For Turtle he will typically attempt to take the back.
34000070dbeeb224d9a7755205953aa0.gif

c9db93b6a06996c4badb828660ca9f44.gif


Back control, 3/4 mount, full mount, and technical mount: These are getting grouped together because Khabib with transition back and forth between all 3 constantly as his opponent tries to escape. From back Khabib will attempt RNC and neck cranks. From 3/4 and technical mount Khabib mainly attempts arm triangles and GnP. The danger in these positions is how seamlessly Khabib transitions between them making escaping a very tall order.
ec899ad2668f702ec2b21637980b99fb.gif

e14ee5a196f2a59571c94a7347af4d61.gif

572436b146733d5876993adaa057c721.gif

2a3a5d9dcfb77114d16a654b49551d77.gif

Mounting on the legs: Primarily for control and striking. Links back to combat base breakdowns upon escape. This is where Khabib tends to take things slow and wear down his opponents.
b250624af99ea661279d170694acad3f.gif

Open and closed full guard: GnP and passing to side control...that's pretty much it.
f05fa3be367b1e2446cd1b02185c3af6.gif

3No3F.gif

Side control: Kimuras, GnP and mount transitions are the main focus here. Khabib favors knee on belly, reverse scarf hold, and crucifix positions
tumblr_ogk9qm0Xay1r7vh24o1_500.gif


Note that most of these positions are linked to each other. This is the key to how Khabib controls people so well. Hope some of y'all enjoy this. If you have any other positions to highlight I'd be happy to track down some footage.
 
That was a great breakdown of his positions strategies. GOOD POST!!
 
Lovely thread. Enjoyed it and would come back to read it again in the future.
Good thread TS.

Threads like this are what make Sherdog worth reading.
 
Khabib makes a boring style of fighting pretty entertaining because of how slick he is.

It's the smartest way to fight 1-on-1 no doubt
 
Glad you enjoyed it. I really like making these kinds of threads. I enjoy the nitty gritty details of MMA. Unfortunately it's a lot of work that gets wasted because no one reads it hahaha. Maybe I should just have click bait titles from now on lol
 
I'm a grappling nut so I don't inherently find this style boring but I 100% get your meaning.

Khabib is really really smart in the way and order in which he does all of these things. He never does anything that does not have a failsafe
 
Click bait titles on actual detailed analysis would be Sherdog 2.0.
 
Honestly man, there are actual hardcores here that truly love the gritty details.

There are a few clowns who mock it, but even they usually secretly love the details too behind the scenes.

There are a few true casuals here but with time many will probably come to appreciate threads like this after they finish reading their first 1000 Conor threads.
 
Khabib sniffs jockstraps for a living.

 
I would very much like to believe you but...
Then there are these guys.
 
Nice one, cheers. I've heard Chael say how he relies on the fence a lot and the key to winning is keeping him in the middle, i think you've explained how he sets up against the fence well (in a lot of detail too).
 
Yeah the fence is definitely his best friend. It is not strictly necessary for him of course but it adds to his effectiveness. You can see him do a lot of these same tactics (particularly his back and mount series) in open mat against Al.

Personally, I like his cage work a lot. It adds a lot of layers to how he shuts down escape routes and forces reactions.
 
Thaks for that Abdulmanap really enjoyed reading it. For someone who is a white belt in grappling i need more breaksdowns of Khabibs grappling, its a beauty to watch.:)
 
Hahaha I've been accused of being many people on here but Abdulmanap is a first. I wish I had his level of knowledge on the ground. Glad you enjoyed. I'm sure that I'll get bored and make another one of these at some point.
 
BJJScout has some really good breakdowns of Khabib's style:




 
