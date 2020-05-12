The ins and outs of Khabib's top control (reading and GIFs inside)

Khabib has many many many layers to his ground game but he typically focuses on a few key positions unless forced to adjust on the fly. This is not a complete comprehensive guild to every single position that Khabib uses on top. This is more of an "Idiot's Guide to Russian Bear Smesher Top Stuff"Combat base against the fence: His opponents will expose their back and attempt to use the cage to aid them in standing. Khabib will typically cycle between a motorcycle grip and single leg ride to stretch out or compress his opponents base until he can fully break them down. The goal of here is to mat return and break down opponents. However, he will still strike in order to prevent them from standing or elicit specific reactions.Half guard and Turtle are passing positions. Khabib's only goal from here is to transition into a more dominant control or offensive position. For Half guard he tries to pass to 3/4 guard or side control (where he will setup his mounted crucifix). For Turtle he will typically attempt to take the back.Back control, 3/4 mount, full mount, and technical mount: These are getting grouped together because Khabib with transition back and forth between all 3 constantly as his opponent tries to escape. From back Khabib will attempt RNC and neck cranks. From 3/4 and technical mount Khabib mainly attempts arm triangles and GnP. The danger in these positions is how seamlessly Khabib transitions between them making escaping a very tall order.Mounting on the legs: Primarily for control and striking. Links back to combat base breakdowns upon escape. This is where Khabib tends to take things slow and wear down his opponents.Open and closed full guard: GnP and passing to side control...that's pretty much it.Side control: Kimuras, GnP and mount transitions are the main focus here. Khabib favors knee on belly, reverse scarf hold, and crucifix positionsNote that most of these positions are linked to each other. This is the key to how Khabib controls people so well. Hope some of y'all enjoy this. If you have any other positions to highlight I'd be happy to track down some footage.