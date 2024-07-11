The Improbable financial success of Mike Perry

Perry finished his UFC career on a 3 - 7 skid, losing 4 of his last 5 fight. In the UFC, Perry reportedly made ~ $1.3 million across 15 fights, that averages out to under $87,000 per fight.Perry is undefeated since his UFC departure and has an impressive resume in the BKFC. More impressive is his earnings. After winning between $200 - 250K for his first 3 BKFC fights, Perry made ~ $1.1M in his 4th BKFC fight, a win over Eddie Alvarez. He then made another ~ $1.1M in his 5th fight, a win over Thiago Alves. These last two fights are part of his $8M multi-fight contract. Perry made this money in the BKFC in just over 2 years.I know all the $ are unverifiable but Props to Perry, he found a way to get paid. Got to respect the resume: