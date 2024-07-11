The Improbable financial success of Mike Perry

Perry finished his UFC career on a 3 - 7 skid, losing 4 of his last 5 fight. In the UFC, Perry reportedly made ~ $1.3 million across 15 fights, that averages out to under $87,000 per fight.

Perry is undefeated since his UFC departure and has an impressive resume in the BKFC. More impressive is his earnings. After winning between $200 - 250K for his first 3 BKFC fights, Perry made ~ $1.1M in his 4th BKFC fight, a win over Eddie Alvarez. He then made another ~ $1.1M in his 5th fight, a win over Thiago Alves. These last two fights are part of his $8M multi-fight contract. Perry made this money in the BKFC in just over 2 years.

I know all the $ are unverifiable but Props to Perry, he found a way to get paid. Got to respect the resume:
1720700284342.png
 
It's good for him he's making mills of past their prime fighters like Alves lol. I want to see him against some real boxers though.. Bareknuckle is always some random MMA fighters, almost never top tier boxers.
 
I mean I dont know how long he can go without suffering severe brain damage but I must admit im pleasantly surprised how fatherhood has turned this guys life around.

Getting cut from UFC and becoming a father wound up being the best thing to ever happen to him, really.
 
does anyone know how much he will make against jake paul ? Happy he's making a good living
 
Hopefully he beats Jake Paul as well. UFC messed up on matching up and marketing Mike correctly.
 
Fight Professor said:
Hopefully he beats Jake Paul as well. UFC messed up on matching up and marketing Mike correctly.
ehhh

They did like him but when he was there he was going through a fucked up mental time, and he just is way better when he just has to box.
 
Snoowpy said:
It's good for him he's making mills of past their prime fighters like Alves lol. I want to see him against some real boxers though.. Bareknuckle is always some random MMA fighters, almost never top tier boxers.
That's because its a completely different sport.

Don't forget malignaggi lost to Lobov in bare knuckle lol

It's why Mike is so successful at it - he has toughness and willingness to scrap that is a big edge for him

I don't think he'd do well in normal boxing and obviously was never elite in MMA - but he IS elite in bareknuckle.. I truly believe its a different sport altogether.
 
Snoowpy said:
It's good for him he's making mills of past their prime fighters like Alves lol. I want to see him against some real boxers though.. Bareknuckle is always some random MMA fighters, almost never top tier boxers.
Paulie Mag got humiliated by Artem in bareknuckle. Boxers aren’t shit without balloons on their fist protecting their hands and entire head. That’s also why we see elite kickboxers come to mma and knocked tf out in mma
 
They should have Conor fight Perry now that he’s built up a name. That’s a perfect fight for Conor
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Paulie Mag got humiliated by Artem in bareknuckle. Boxers aren’t shit without balloons on their fist protecting their hands and entire head. That’s also why we see elite kickboxers come to mma and knocked tf out in mma
It really depends on the style. Gervonta Davis would end fools in bkfc. Pillow fisted point fighters like Paulie? Not so much. Plus Paulie was old anyway.
 
Platinum Mike. The hero we all need.
You either love him or love to hate him.
Either way you love Mike, and know that he always comes to bang.

I’m genuinely happy for Mike Perry. I was definitely concerned when he got cut and thought this might start a downward spiral given his sometimes erratic behavior. But I couldn’t have been more wrong. Having a child definitely steered him in the right direction. He found his niche with BKFC, has been quite successful, and now landed a fight against one of the biggest names in boxing at the moment. If Perry somehow manages to beat Jake Paul, the sky is truly the limit and it will open massive opportunities for him.
 
