The Holdovers(New Paul Giamatti Christmas Film)





Watched this new Paul Giamatti Christmas flick last night and enjoyed it very much

He plays a strict old curmudgeon of a teacher at a New England boarding school in 1970 that gets stuck with a couple unlikely cohorts as they go on one of the most memorable Christmas adventures of their lives

Its directed by the same guy that made Sideways which is Giamatti's best work ever and he gets another great performance out of him here

Its an indy character piece full of dry humor and broken people trying to rebuild themselves so its not gonna be for everyone but if youre in the mood for a rich, beautiful journey of emotion over the holidays(Ole Pete even misted up at one particularly sad moment) then you may wanna give this one a shot, its playing in theaters now but also available on streaming

6.2 Thumbs Up Outta 7