The Holdovers(New Paul Giamatti Christmas Film)

Watched this new Paul Giamatti Christmas flick last night and enjoyed it very much
He plays a strict old curmudgeon of a teacher at a New England boarding school in 1970 that gets stuck with a couple unlikely cohorts as they go on one of the most memorable Christmas adventures of their lives
Its directed by the same guy that made Sideways which is Giamatti's best work ever and he gets another great performance out of him here
Its an indy character piece full of dry humor and broken people trying to rebuild themselves so its not gonna be for everyone but if youre in the mood for a rich, beautiful journey of emotion over the holidays(Ole Pete even misted up at one particularly sad moment) then you may wanna give this one a shot, its playing in theaters now but also available on streaming
6.2 Thumbs Up Outta 7
 
Osculater said:
The movie was great and I enjoyed how the film had that retro look 👌
The trailer even had the retro vibe with the old timey way it was cut and the big booming voice over narration, I appreciate that very much, miss the old style narration on trailers, nice to see it come back on special occasions
 
Figured I'd bump my official movie recommendation thread since this movie took home a best actor award for Paul Giamatti and a best supporting actress for Da'Vine Joy Randolph and her giant chocolate titties at the Golden Globes last night
Its a good movie, you all should watch

giphy.gif
 
Just saw this movie, pretty great, funny when it needed to be , heartfelt when it struck well. Beautifully acted by everyone. Da’vine seems to be really amazing at subtle acting I haven’t seen her in too many things .paul giamatti is great as usual. Had a “Dutch” vibe to me without the blue collar aspect but still great. I almost didn’t want it to end and got attached the characters , I’m not saying it’s a perfect movie but I think it will become a holiday staple in my household
 
Does anyone else notice how this director really likes staircases it’s obviously something important to him
 
I loved this movie, it's great for date night or to recommend to family
 
Did she show 'em in the movie?
 
watched it earlier today. though it was aight
 
Former New England boarding school teacher chiming in.

Only thing it missed was a golden retriever wondering around campus.

Wonderful movie. Fantastic acting
 
