BisexualMMA said: Godfather for my money. It also has lots of great performances that don't get talked about much. Abe Vigoda, Al Lettieri, Alex Rocco, John Marley etc.

Lettieri was awesome in it. Did he pass shortly after? Pretty sure he did. I bet he would have otherwise parlayed that performance into some prominent roles in big films. He was that good.Marley steals the show for that brief scene. Always thought that segment was great. It’s like an entity unto itself without having much to do with the rest of the narrative other than establishing the power and viciousness of the family.But Marley’s rant to Hagen is some really memorable acting. “And a man in my position cannot afford to be made to look ridiculous!”