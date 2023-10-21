I'd give both of these classic films 10/10. Personally I prefer Goodfellas, as it kept me entertained from start to finish.
I know people will say that the Godfather is the better film due to the academy awards that it received, but the academy has overlooked many great films. Joe Pesci did win best supporting actor, but he was one of many great performances in this film.
