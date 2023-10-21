  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies The Godfather vs Goodfellas

I'd give both of these classic films 10/10. Personally I prefer Goodfellas, as it kept me entertained from start to finish.

I know people will say that the Godfather is the better film due to the academy awards that it received, but the academy has overlooked many great films. Joe Pesci did win best supporting actor, but he was one of many great performances in this film.

27052022_ray_liotta.jpg
 
Nobody gives a shit about awards. Most people will say The Godfather is the better movie because it is. It’s the best movie of all time whereas Goodfellas is top 100 at best.
 
In terms of rewatchability Goodfellas wins it for me. I think the Godfather is one of the best films I’ve ever seen and it’s also highly entertaining but it’s not something I could sit and watch over and over again. If I flip to the Godfather on cable I’ll watch a scene or two. If I land on Goodfellas, barring having to be somewhere, I’ll watch it from where I pick it up to the end. And it delivers every time.

They’re pretty much on par though. Two of my favorite films. All-time classics.
 
Lettieri was awesome in it. Did he pass shortly after? Pretty sure he did. I bet he would have otherwise parlayed that performance into some prominent roles in big films. He was that good.

Marley steals the show for that brief scene. Always thought that segment was great. It’s like an entity unto itself without having much to do with the rest of the narrative other than establishing the power and viciousness of the family.

But Marley’s rant to Hagen is some really memorable acting. “And a man in my position cannot afford to be made to look ridiculous!”
 
One is boring, the other is not. Coming from an actual mafioso.
 
Forgetaboutit!
 
Goodfellas. Both films are legendary and will live on for generations.
 
I prefer Goodfellas.
Definitely this. I've watched Goodfellas so many times I'm pretty sure I have all the dialogue memorized.
 
Both are amazing but:
Goodfellas fades after Tommy gets whacked.

Godfather is amazing start to finish.
 
Godfather for sure. I highly recommend the book, really fun read. Thought the movie was the best and truest adaptation of a book I have ever seen. I was spot on with the details and vide.
 
