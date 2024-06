Versez said: With his skillset, a less mobile Gane but with heavier hands and a more good ground game can be the champion within this year or two, he will have to sacrifice his mobility a bit with that muay thai stance and be more flat footed but with better TDD and grappling threat, your thoughts guys ? Click to expand...

BrockLesnarsTurtleBack said: He's Conor McGregor without the KO power... insane stand up, but his flaws in grappling will always be exploited.

Yes if I was him I would go up 10lbs to 260lbs he is so lean now it shouldnt hurt or make him fat. The added weight if done properly will help as will namely the strength. Change of stance and heavy grappling.Alternatively he could try to be like Adesanya or Machida whose footwork and running game are so good it helps them avoid the exchange that could lead to grapplingConor didnt seem to take grappling training serious. Too big of an ego and was weaker than a lot of LWs he face he got overpowered. Chad Mendes is stronger than him if you recall and threw him to the floor easy.