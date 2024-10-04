It's been a while since i seen first trailer, but we have no thread so here we are



Game looks straight fun as some sort of action/souls mix and i like the art style

On other hand two things i really dislike so far i never seen him take on multiple enemies (where see him scrap 1vsMany would have been great) and game seems have almost no level-design, mostly lot of flat surfaces and that will cripple a lot the variety approach to fighting









Wish did'nt had these flaws, but will probably buy it with big discount