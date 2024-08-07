The FIRST Annual Official Sherdog HAIKU contest?

I was smoking a doobie after moving into my new digs. And I was thinking.

Haiku threads usually get a LOT of play in here.

Maybe have a contest? Like the contests for shoops? Submit your Haiku. And just let the people decide. Because I know it might be really hard with the huge amount of entries, I expect. But limit it to only one entry per person? That still might be a really big number compared to shoop contests. But just have pre-lims if there are that many entries. Heats of 20 or 30 (drawn randomly) Top 3 move on?

I’d put up $20 on a gift card. If people like the idea, I think we could raise a decent prize for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

Just something that came to me while I was composing a Haiku earlier. And it was not a great haiku.. lol. I’d be gone first round.

Decent idea..

Or

Rubbish?
 
One fight a year in cage
12 fights a year on Twitter
The future of mma
 
Had to google what a haiku was. Fun. There's been threads on this?

I might actually borrow a book from the library with haiku poems. I've been trying to get into reading poems before but it's too dense for me and I don't understand what the fuck they are saying, but a three lined poem might work.
 
