The FIRST Annual Official Sherdog HAIKU contest?

I was smoking a doobie after moving into my new digs. And I was thinking.



Haiku threads usually get a LOT of play in here.



Maybe have a contest? Like the contests for shoops? Submit your Haiku. And just let the people decide. Because I know it might be really hard with the huge amount of entries, I expect. But limit it to only one entry per person? That still might be a really big number compared to shoop contests. But just have pre-lims if there are that many entries. Heats of 20 or 30 (drawn randomly) Top 3 move on?



I’d put up $20 on a gift card. If people like the idea, I think we could raise a decent prize for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.



Just something that came to me while I was composing a Haiku earlier. And it was not a great haiku.. lol. I’d be gone first round.



Decent idea..



Or



Rubbish?