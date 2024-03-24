Crime The FBI lists Boeing as possible crime syndicate; Passengers receive criminal notice about Alaska Airlines

The agency sent a letter to passengers Tuesday, confirming that the FBI principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation following the Jan. 5 blowout. On that flight, a piece of the fuselage of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane blew off as the plane left Portland.

“As a Victim Specialist with the Seattle Division, I’m contacting you because we have identified you as a possible victim of a crime,” the letter sent to Alaska Flight 1282 passengers read.
“This case is currently under investigation by the FBI,” it continued. “A criminal investigation can be a lengthy undertaking, and for several reasons, we cannot tell you about its progress at this time.”

nypost.com

Passengers onboard terrifying midair door blowout Alaska Airlines flight told they may be ‘victim of a crime’

The agency sent a letter Tuesday to the passengers aboard the Boeing 737 MAX plane confirming it has opened a criminal investigation into the Jan. 5 blowout, according to the Seattle Times.
Boeing obviously need investigating.

Watch right wingers start to find very vague reasons to oppose this.
 
Siver! said:
Boeing obviously need investigating.

Watch right wingers start to find very vague reasons to oppose this.
The FTC should have never allowed that McDonnell-Douglass merger. I'm starting to think giant mergers should be banned altogether. Nothing good has come from the notion of perpetual growth
 
