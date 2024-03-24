Passengers onboard terrifying midair door blowout Alaska Airlines flight told they may be ‘victim of a crime’ The agency sent a letter Tuesday to the passengers aboard the Boeing 737 MAX plane confirming it has opened a criminal investigation into the Jan. 5 blowout, according to the Seattle Times.

The agency sent a letter to passengers Tuesday, confirming that the FBI principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation following the Jan. 5 blowout. On that flight, a piece of the fuselage of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane blew off as the plane left Portland.“As a Victim Specialist with the Seattle Division, I’m contacting you because we have identified you as a possible victim of a crime,” the letter sent to Alaska Flight 1282 passengers read.“This case is currently under investigation by the FBI,” it continued. “A criminal investigation can be a lengthy undertaking, and for several reasons, we cannot tell you about its progress at this time.”