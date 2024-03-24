Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 19,964
- Reaction score
- 6,630
The agency sent a letter to passengers Tuesday, confirming that the FBI principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation following the Jan. 5 blowout. On that flight, a piece of the fuselage of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane blew off as the plane left Portland.
“As a Victim Specialist with the Seattle Division, I’m contacting you because we have identified you as a possible victim of a crime,” the letter sent to Alaska Flight 1282 passengers read.
“This case is currently under investigation by the FBI,” it continued. “A criminal investigation can be a lengthy undertaking, and for several reasons, we cannot tell you about its progress at this time.”
Passengers onboard terrifying midair door blowout Alaska Airlines flight told they may be ‘victim of a crime’
The agency sent a letter Tuesday to the passengers aboard the Boeing 737 MAX plane confirming it has opened a criminal investigation into the Jan. 5 blowout, according to the Seattle Times.
nypost.com