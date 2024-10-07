the evolution of mma is a myth

C0NCH3TO said: Couture, Shael, Lindland, Weidman would take Alex down and pummel him. His wresslin and bjj are dog shit. Phenomenal striker but one trick pony just like Israel. Both lucky af that mma is so weak now.



I won’t even mention DC or Jones because that would be straight up rape lol.



Trust me on this one, been watching mma since 93 and first account was from 05. The current state of mma is so bad now that they are hoping the sphere saves a card. Click to expand...

The evolution of MMA doesn't really exist at 185lbs and up, those divisions have stagnated or even devolved. I'd say 170lbs and down has noticeably improved and we're beginning to see so many more thoroughbred talents who began competing in the amateurs by 14-16 and pro at 18 with tons of experience under great gyms. That's really what the evolution will be over the next decade, a new precedent being set. That said? Above 170lbs there's such an utterly dearth of talent that it's really just highly variable and you'll have good eras and bad eras, same as boxing. When you consider boxing goes 175-200-HW and 200(CW) and HW have been super shallow for a long while, MMA has a 185lb division in there for fucks sake.Even 170lbs in MMA isn't great. Let's also not conflate MMA and the UFC, the UFC does not do a serious or even decent job acquiring talent and having any standard for talent/skill and acocmplishment relative to their standing in the sport, it's a joke. But yeah, 185, 205 and HW will always be shallow these are all NBA-NFL-NHL-Rugby-MLB etc sized men, when you're 6ft+ athletic and over 200lbs at a low body fat percentage you're basically a fucking unicorn relative to the world.