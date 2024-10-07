the evolution of mma is a myth

C0NCH3TO

C0NCH3TO

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jun 19, 2007
Messages
25,787
Reaction score
11,292
Couture, Shael, Lindland, Tito, Weidman would take Alex down and pummel him. His wresslin and bjj are dog shit. Phenomenal striker but one trick pony just like Israel. Both lucky af that mma is so weak now.

I won’t even mention DC or Jones because that would be straight up rape lol.

Trust me on this one, been watching mma since 93 and first account was from 05. The current state of mma is so bad now that they are hoping the sphere saves a card.
 
Last edited:
LMAO at Weidman and Chael, Pereira would kill the, both easily.

Chael is a quitter, and Weidman like Rockhold are chinny as fuck.
 
Person says Alex's BJJ and wrestling are terrible.

Looks at Alex fights and sees that his competition decides to stand with him.

Watches as Alex beats them in the stand up battle with finishes.

Doesn't understand what the problem is in a world where we have non-finishers as champions.


This argument falls flat to me except for the Women's Bantamweight Division. That division is worse than it was 9 years ago (the beginning of the division in the UFC).
 
C0NCH3TO said:
Couture, Shael, Lindland, Weidman would take Alex down and pummel him. His wresslin and bjj are dog shit. Phenomenal striker but one trick pony just like Israel. Both lucky af that mma is so weak now.

I won’t even mention DC or Jones because that would be straight up rape lol.

Trust me on this one, been watching mma since 93 and first account was from 05. The current state of mma is so bad now that they are hoping the sphere saves a card.
Click to expand...
That doesnt prove that MMA has not evolved.

Poatan was fast tracked and there arent many grapplers at LHW.

There are plenty of complete MMA fighters that shows how far the sport has evolved.

Your beef is with promotions overreaching, meddling, and influencing divisions and fights via matchmaking and who they sign.
 
C0NCH3TO said:
Couture, Shael, Lindland, Weidman would take Alex down and pummel him. His wresslin and bjj are dog shit. Phenomenal striker but one trick pony just like Israel. Both lucky af that mma is so weak now.

I won’t even mention DC or Jones because that would be straight up rape lol.

Trust me on this one, been watching mma since 93 and first account was from 05. The current state of mma is so bad now that they are hoping the sphere saves a card.
Click to expand...
I honestly think Tito would give Alex hell.
 
C0NCH3TO said:
Couture, Shael, Lindland, Weidman would take Alex down and pummel him. His wresslin and bjj are dog shit. Phenomenal striker but one trick pony just like Israel. Both lucky af that mma is so weak now.

I won’t even mention DC or Jones because that would be straight up rape lol.

Trust me on this one, been watching mma since 93 and first account was from 05. The current state of mma is so bad now that they are hoping the sphere saves a card.
Click to expand...

The evolution of MMA doesn't really exist at 185lbs and up, those divisions have stagnated or even devolved. I'd say 170lbs and down has noticeably improved and we're beginning to see so many more thoroughbred talents who began competing in the amateurs by 14-16 and pro at 18 with tons of experience under great gyms. That's really what the evolution will be over the next decade, a new precedent being set. That said? Above 170lbs there's such an utterly dearth of talent that it's really just highly variable and you'll have good eras and bad eras, same as boxing. When you consider boxing goes 175-200-HW and 200(CW) and HW have been super shallow for a long while, MMA has a 185lb division in there for fucks sake.

Even 170lbs in MMA isn't great. Let's also not conflate MMA and the UFC, the UFC does not do a serious or even decent job acquiring talent and having any standard for talent/skill and acocmplishment relative to their standing in the sport, it's a joke. But yeah, 185, 205 and HW will always be shallow these are all NBA-NFL-NHL-Rugby-MLB etc sized men, when you're 6ft+ athletic and over 200lbs at a low body fat percentage you're basically a fucking unicorn relative to the world.
 
Counter to your point, that fight showed how mma striking has evolved. One of the best mma striking matches of all time. Elite level kickboxing on display.
 
All of the above have been KTFO'd by much worse strikers than Pereira.

Though really, I don't think anyone is claiming Pereira to be "the evolution of MMA". He's simply an elite kickboxer in a division filled with primarily strikers.
 
C0NCH3TO said:
Couture, Shael, Lindland, Tito, Weidman would take Alex down and pummel him. His wresslin and bjj are dog shit. Phenomenal striker but one trick pony just like Israel. Both lucky af that mma is so weak now.

I won’t even mention DC or Jones because that would be straight up rape lol.

Trust me on this one, been watching mma since 93 and first account was from 05. The current state of mma is so bad now that they are hoping the sphere saves a card.
Click to expand...
The guys in your first paragraph are also one trick ponies, wtf are you talking about?
 
HuskySamoan said:
The evolution of MMA doesn't really exist at 185lbs and up, those divisions have stagnated or even devolved. I'd say 170lbs and down has noticeably improved and we're beginning to see so many more thoroughbred talents who began competing in the amateurs by 14-16 and pro at 18 with tons of experience under great gyms. That's really what the evolution will be over the next decade, a new precedent being set. That said? Above 170lbs there's such an utterly dearth of talent that it's really just highly variable and you'll have good eras and bad eras, same as boxing. When you consider boxing goes 175-200-HW and 200(CW) and HW have been super shallow for a long while, MMA has a 185lb division in there for fucks sake.

Even 170lbs in MMA isn't great. Let's also not conflate MMA and the UFC, the UFC does not do a serious or even decent job acquiring talent and having any standard for talent/skill and acocmplishment relative to their standing in the sport, it's a joke. But yeah, 185, 205 and HW will always be shallow these are all NBA-NFL-NHL-Rugby-MLB etc sized men, when you're 6ft+ athletic and over 200lbs at a low body fat percentage you're basically a fucking unicorn relative to the world.
Click to expand...
This, and I laugh at the person who brags that they have been watching since '93 and doesn't see an evolution at all. Do you think Steve Jennum would be a top 15 fighter in MW, LHW, or HW? Heck, I love Royce, but no that is serious can say 1994 Royce would be MW champion today. If you want to say that there was no evolution since 2000, yeah I can see someone making that case, but from 1993 to 1999 there were countless steps in the evolution of MMA. In fact, it was the Cambrian explosion of MMA evolutionary development.
 
wildchild88 said:
Counter to your point, that fight showed how mma striking has evolved. One of the best mma striking matches of all time. Elite level kickboxing on display.
Click to expand...
True. But let’s remember that mma is not only striking. The fact that Izzy reigned for so long and Alex is doing so right now is crazy.

They don’t have Aldo tdd or Andy’s ground game. Bo said that both looked hilarious trying to take each other down.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,078
Messages
56,302,520
Members
175,154
Latest member
Sechelariu

Share this page

Back
Top