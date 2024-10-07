the evolution of mma is a myth

C0NCH3TO
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2007
- Messages
- 25,787
- Reaction score
- 11,292
Couture, Shael, Lindland, Tito, Weidman would take Alex down and pummel him. His wresslin and bjj are dog shit. Phenomenal striker but one trick pony just like Israel. Both lucky af that mma is so weak now.
I won’t even mention DC or Jones because that would be straight up rape lol.
Trust me on this one, been watching mma since 93 and first account was from 05. The current state of mma is so bad now that they are hoping the sphere saves a card.
