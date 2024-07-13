idrankyourbeer's maid
Weird shit afloat
What the EU wants is for its committees of experts, not Community Notes, to secretly decide what we can read and say online.
This is unethical and unconstitutional.Another key part of the EU’s disinformation is that “researchers” should have access to X’s internal data, which Musk cut off when he bought Twitter. But those people who want the data aren’t researchers.
They’re censorship activists, many of whom have deep relationships with governments in general and intelligence agencies in particular.
