Law The European Union wants to fine Elon Musk - 6% Global revenue/ X non-compliant

Weird shit afloat

What the EU wants is for its committees of experts, not Community Notes, to secretly decide what we can read and say online.
This is unethical and unconstitutional.Another key part of the EU’s disinformation is that “researchers” should have access to X’s internal data, which Musk cut off when he bought Twitter. But those people who want the data aren’t researchers.

They’re censorship activists, many of whom have deep relationships with governments in general and intelligence agencies in particular.
 
Just for clarity, what constitution are you referring to?
 
Painful reality for musk is that EU doesn't needs nor his starlink nor idiotic X ...so might afford to tell piss off immediately.
Pro Kremlin oriented Musk is 0 for europe, even his teslas is easy to replace with concurrents production ....
Only thing a bit thus far protecting this clown are U.S lawmakers from these who are friendly with europe..... otherwise this useless crap with his businesses long ago had been banned in EU.
 
Europe can suck a dick, weak ass btiches
 
Dis you?

If this is true, can we get at least one lefty around here to denounce what the European union is doing?
 
Probably the treaty of Lisbon and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union which are considered to be an equivalent of the EU constitution amongst legal scholars.
 
The EU has become so cucked the last 10 years nobody gives a shit what they say or think anymore.

Based Elon.
 
I don't care what stuff about europe is thinking average American posting here.
Our military doesn't use Starlink, we don't need nor X nor actually his teslas ( easy to replace with concurrents production and cheaper ) nor we need americans opinions about europe in reality.
Piss off ...
 
BTW in reality nobody in europe even is concerned about POTUS elections in U.S. Absolutely 0 difference since today who will win Trump or Biden.
Europe is largest U.S investments and trade partner and I will see how happy for example will be U.S companies if Trump will win this one... why not.
U know that weapons sales contracts signed with european countries are considerably more worth than all this border bill and ukr aid? To be delivered 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 th. With €&$ on the table.

So sit in bubble, european taxpayers are tired to pay for overrated U.S weapons and maybe with Donald in office stiff will be nice: easier to decide who will be LNG and weapons seller for next contracts.
 
