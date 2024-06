The Saudis have been around for years. It just wasn't until recently that they actually committed to the sport. Now they're looking to do the same with MMA. In a few weeks the UFC will have its first card in Saudi Arabia (Whittaker vs Chimaev).



They're able to dump money into these sports, and others like golf, because they're drawing from a near $1 trillion public investment fund. In other words they have a bottomless pit of money and assets at their disposal and they're using it for the purpose of sportswashing.