The best corner advices you've heard

First thing that came to mind.I don't recall the exact specifics, but if you rewatch Penn vs Edgar (I think the first one), Frankie's corner is telling him specifically what he needs to do. Penn's corner is telling him "you looking great champ". It's like a case study in how yes-men can kill a great career. (edit: Penn's corner was better than I remember, but not good by comparison)On the front of great motivational corner work Jackson told Condit exactly what he needed to hear going into the 3rd against Rory MacDonald. Condit was losing the fight and he needed a finish. Jackson who was usually pretty conservative about risk knew it.