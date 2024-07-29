The best corner advices you've heard

I am not talking about motivational stuff a la "Come on, Leon, man, come on, man, man, man, man"
I'm talking about actual technical advices from coaches that actually worked or that helped a fighter win the next round, after losing the previous round.
e.g. "He leaves himself open with the.. so hit him with this type of kick"


inb4 "head movement" & "hit him with your groin"
 
Xoleth said:
"hit him with your groin"
First thing that came to mind.

I don't recall the exact specifics, but if you rewatch Penn vs Edgar (I think the first one), Frankie's corner is telling him specifically what he needs to do. Penn's corner is telling him "you looking great champ". It's like a case study in how yes-men can kill a great career. (edit: Penn's corner was better than I remember, but not good by comparison)



On the front of great motivational corner work Jackson told Condit exactly what he needed to hear going into the 3rd against Rory MacDonald. Condit was losing the fight and he needed a finish. Jackson who was usually pretty conservative about risk knew it.

 
Corrado Soprano said:
“Let me put some water on your balls” - Boxer Erik Morales’s corner in his fight against Zahir Raheem.
At least his corner gave him a heads up.

tumblr_ob7g90MNnN1v9aih6o1_400.gif
 
