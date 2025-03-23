Leon Edwards Corner

In addition, I’d also like to talk about Diego Lima, Lipe Detona’s corner. Lipe won almost all the exchanges in the first round, except for the moment when they were battling for position against the cage, which was the only time his opponent gained some momentum.

It seemed strange to me that his corner asked him to push his opponent to the cage and exchange there, given that this is clearly the opponent’s specialty.



Maybe because of the bleeding, they wanted him to rub against the cut to open it more? I dont know.

And worst of all, I saw that during the break before the third round, the corner asked him to use upward elbows with his back on the ground.

I find this strange because to me, it’s pretty obvious that even if you land more strikes, being on the bottom means you’re losing.

I wonder what was going through his mind.

I thought it was one of the worst instructions in history. What do you guys think about that?