  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Leon Edwards Corner

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Oct 22, 2021
Messages
772
Reaction score
1,230
I couldn’t help but notice that during the break between the first and second rounds, Leon Edwards’ corner advised him to exchange more punches, increase his volume, and close the distance with elbows.
I find this strange cause Sean Brady is a classic wrestler-boxer. So, why would you want to trade punches and close the distance with elbows against him?
I dont know if it was because of this instruction, but his performance just drop insanely from 1st to 2nd round.
In my opinion, he should focus on maintaining distance, moving laterally, and using kicks to poke, just like he did against Usman in both fights , and the same way he did against Colby Covington.

What do you think about these instructions, could Leon have a better performance with a better gameplan ? Or he was Just doomed anyway?
 
Last edited:
In addition, I’d also like to talk about Diego Lima, Lipe Detona’s corner. Lipe won almost all the exchanges in the first round, except for the moment when they were battling for position against the cage, which was the only time his opponent gained some momentum.
It seemed strange to me that his corner asked him to push his opponent to the cage and exchange there, given that this is clearly the opponent’s specialty.

Maybe because of the bleeding, they wanted him to rub against the cut to open it more? I dont know.
And worst of all, I saw that during the break before the third round, the corner asked him to use upward elbows with his back on the ground.
I find this strange because to me, it’s pretty obvious that even if you land more strikes, being on the bottom means you’re losing.
I wonder what was going through his mind.
I thought it was one of the worst instructions in history. What do you guys think about that?
 
Last edited:
Kinda gets me thinking..Leon still has a little bit of time left.

Swallow your pride about being a pure UK champ and move to America and get on with one of the best teams in the world. American Top Team, Nicksick, whatever. Just pick a place and go there.

His game needs some serious ironing out by a team that has created dozens of world class fighters and champions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,037
Messages
57,069,120
Members
175,526
Latest member
Thunderian

Share this page

Back
Top