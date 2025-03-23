PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
I couldn’t help but notice that during the break between the first and second rounds, Leon Edwards’ corner advised him to exchange more punches, increase his volume, and close the distance with elbows.
I find this strange cause Sean Brady is a classic wrestler-boxer. So, why would you want to trade punches and close the distance with elbows against him?
I dont know if it was because of this instruction, but his performance just drop insanely from 1st to 2nd round.
In my opinion, he should focus on maintaining distance, moving laterally, and using kicks to poke, just like he did against Usman in both fights , and the same way he did against Colby Covington.
What do you think about these instructions, could Leon have a better performance with a better gameplan ? Or he was Just doomed anyway?
