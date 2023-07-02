Daverisimo
Anyone watching/watched this? One of the best tv shows of the last few years IMO. I never realized what a good actor the guy who plays Carmy is. The only other thing I've seen him in was Shameless, and I think that by the time he really came into his own as an actor the writing had pretty much completely gone to shit, so I didn't really notice.
I'm in the middle of season two right now. So far I like it a little less than the first, but episode six is probably the best single episode of television I've seen in ages.
