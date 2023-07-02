  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Television The Bear (FX)

Anyone watching/watched this? One of the best tv shows of the last few years IMO. I never realized what a good actor the guy who plays Carmy is. The only other thing I've seen him in was Shameless, and I think that by the time he really came into his own as an actor the writing had pretty much completely gone to shit, so I didn't really notice.

I'm in the middle of season two right now. So far I like it a little less than the first, but episode six is probably the best single episode of television I've seen in ages.
 
Daverisimo said:
Anyone watching/watched this? One of the best tv shows of the last few years IMO. I never realized what a good actor the guy who plays Carmy is. The only other thing I've seen him in was Shameless, and I think that by the time he really came into his own as an actor the writing had pretty much completely gone to shit, so I didn't really notice.

I'm in the middle of season two right now. So far I like it a little less than the first, but episode six is probably the best single episode of television I've seen in ages.
Season 2 episodes 6 and 7 are as good as any in season 1
Season 2 feels a little less focused on a single narrative and is more interested in fleshing out the characters. The coppenhagen episode is awesome for example
 
Great show.
 
Threetrees said:
Season 2 episodes 6 and 7 are as good as any in season 1
Season 2 feels a little less focused on a single narrative and is more interested in fleshing out the characters. The coppenhagen episode is awesome for example
I haven't watched episode seven yet, but I think your take is pretty spot on. And yeah, the Copenhagen episode was definitely a stand-out
 
Daverisimo said:
I haven't watched episode seven yet, but I think your take is pretty spot on. And yeah, the Copenhagen episode was definitely a stand-out
I agree with you about the holiday episode
It was insanely good tv and every guest actor somehow shined but particularly Jon Bernthal

he stole the show in season 1 too in just one scene
 
Just started this week. Watched to S2:E2.

The note killed me. Excellent tv.
 
Haven't picked up on the second season yet. I was a chef and in kitchens for almost a decade. The first season was the most realistic restaurant show/movie I've ever seen. Seriously got anxiety when I heard the ticket machine burrrrrring, when they 86'ed or ran out or something, or when they had equipment go down. I'm over 10 years removed from slinging a knife, and I still have nightmares about the ticket machine or getting in the weeds. Show brought back a lot of memories for me. Really well done.
 
Omegaboy13 said:
Haven't picked up on the second season yet. I was a chef and in kitchens for almost a decade. The first season was the most realistic restaurant show/movie I've ever seen. Seriously got anxiety when I heard the ticket machine burrrrrring, when they 86'ed or ran out or something, or when they had equipment go down. I'm over 10 years removed from slinging a knife, and I still have nightmares about the ticket machine or getting in the weeds. Show brought back a lot of memories for me. Really well done.
I wasn't a chef, but I did wash dishes for a while in a nice-ish restaurant and, yeah, a lot of the shit I saw on the show was very familiar to me.

On a side note, I always kind of wondered how well I would've hacked it I'd stuck around long enough to move up. I'm pretty sure I made the right choice in moving on, but I still think about it every now and then.
 
Daverisimo said:
I wasn't a chef, but I did wash dishes for a while in a nice-ish restaurant and, yeah, a lot of the shit I saw on the show was very familiar to me.

On a side note, I always kind of wondered how well I would've hacked it I'd stuck around long enough to move up. I'm pretty sure I made the right choice in moving on, but I still think about it every now and then.
Yeah I hear you there. I've been fortunate enough in life to visit some very high end restaurants recently. A few Michelin star and guide places. Watching the way they operate, I don't know if I could hack it at that level. I certainly would have given it 100% if given the opportunity, but I never went to culinary school, just worked my way up the ladder from dishwasher to sous in middle of the road places. Then.... I went to a corporate restaurant and destroyed my soul for a little more money. A part of me wishes I would have stuck with it, a part of me is glad I'm out of it.
 
I have only watched the first season and it's good, but I would punch everyone in the restaurant on day one for all that screaming, including women
<{cuts}>
 
Daverisimo said:
Anyone watching/watched this? One of the best tv shows of the last few years IMO. I never realized what a good actor the guy who plays Carmy is. The only other thing I've seen him in was Shameless, and I think that by the time he really came into his own as an actor the writing had pretty much completely gone to shit, so I didn't really notice.

I'm in the middle of season two right now. So far I like it a little less than the first, but episode six is probably the best single episode of television I've seen in ages.
"Seven Fishes" is one of the best episodes of television ever made.
 
1st season was good. No fwap worthy chicks tbh
 
Daverisimo said:
I hear you. I'm holding out for The Otter myself. My people demand representation!
It an otter a type of gay guy? I’ve never heard of that. I’ve only heard of beats and twinks. I didn’t know there was a third type of gay guy. What is this world coming to?
 
Daverisimo said:
Anyone watching/watched this? One of the best tv shows of the last few years IMO. I never realized what a good actor the guy who plays Carmy is. The only other thing I've seen him in was Shameless, and I think that by the time he really came into his own as an actor the writing had pretty much completely gone to shit, so I didn't really notice.

I'm in the middle of season two right now. So far I like it a little less than the first, but episode six is probably the best single episode of television I've seen in ages.
I watched the first season and it's quality, but not sure if I want to put myself through the stress of the second season...
 
I been curious about this show for a while but I thought it looked stupid
 
