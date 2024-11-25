The Aspinall Interim situation - Could Tom equal a record and/or break one?

Tom has had the interim belt for a year and two weeks (since he beat Pav at 295 in New York). He has defended it once (against Blaydes, at 304 in Manchester).I found it hard to research, but I think the longest anyone has had an interim belt is a year, five months, two weeks and three days: Renan Barão won the Interim Bantamweight Belt at 149, in Calgary on 21/7/12, defended it twice (16/2/13 and 21/9/13), then was promoted to full champ on 6/1/14.This is the only time an interim belt has been defended twice and one has never been defended more than twice.So if Jones's shenanigans continue could Tom possibly equal Barão's record, and become only the second fighter to defend an interim title twice? If he still has the interim belt on the 29th of April he will become the longest-reigning interim champ ever (unless there's someone who was interim longer than Barao, which I couldn't find).