Here are the top seven HWs (I chose seven as I would say they become irrelevant to the belts after that).
Fights in the last five years:
Jones: 2
Tom: 9
Ciryl: 9
Volkov: 11
Pav: 7
Blaydes: 8
Almeida: 12
Fights in the last two years:
Jones: 1
Tom: 3
Ciryl: 2
Volkov: 3
Pav: 4
Blaydes: 3
Almeida: 5
Fights for the Belts in the last five years:
2024-11-16 Jones beat Stipe Defended Belt
2024- 7-27 Tom beat Blaydes Defended Interim Belt
2023-11-11 Tom beat Pav Won Vacant Interim Belt
(Jones was scheduled to fight Tom on 2023-11-11, but pulled out due to injury just over a fortnight beforehand - Interim Belt created.)
2023- 3- 4 Jones beat Gane Won Vacant Belt
(Ngannou leaves the UFC, vacating the belt.)
2022- 1-22 Ngannou beat Gane Unified Belts
2021- 8- 7 Gane beat Lewis Won Interim Belt
(Ngannou can not agree with the UFC on (terms for) his next fight, and an Interim Belt is created.)
2021- 3-27 Ngannou beat Stipe Won Belt
2020- 8-15 Stipe beat DC Defended Belt
Fights for Belt: 8
Of which - for Interim: 4
Of which - for Normal: 4
(So less than one fight for the Normal Belt per year.)
Time elapsed since the Normal Belt has been defended: 5 months
Time elapsed since the Interim Belt has been defended: 9 months
Time the Interim Belt has been held: 1 year, 5 months
Fights for the Belts in the last two years:
2024-11-16 Jones beat Stipe Defended Belt
2024- 7-27 Tom beat Blaydes Defended Interim Belt
2023-11-11 Tom beat Pav Won Vacant Interim Belt
Fights for Belt: 3
Of which - for Interim: 2
Of which - for Normal: 1
Please point out anything I got wrong or missed out, I'll be back later.