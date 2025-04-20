Rewatch HW is stalled/dead? Let's crunch some numbers:

030723-Jon-Jones-Hero_.jpg


Here are the top seven HWs (I chose seven as I would say they become irrelevant to the belts after that).

Fights in the last five years:

Jones: 2
Tom: 9
Ciryl: 9
Volkov: 11
Pav: 7
Blaydes: 8
Almeida: 12


Fights in the last two years:

Jones: 1
Tom: 3
Ciryl: 2
Volkov: 3
Pav: 4
Blaydes: 3
Almeida: 5


Fights for the Belts in the last five years:

2024-11-16 Jones beat Stipe Defended Belt
2024- 7-27 Tom beat Blaydes Defended Interim Belt
2023-11-11 Tom beat Pav Won Vacant Interim Belt

(Jones was scheduled to fight Tom on 2023-11-11, but pulled out due to injury just over a fortnight beforehand - Interim Belt created.)

2023- 3- 4 Jones beat Gane Won Vacant Belt

(Ngannou leaves the UFC, vacating the belt.)

2022- 1-22 Ngannou beat Gane Unified Belts
2021- 8- 7 Gane beat Lewis Won Interim Belt

(Ngannou can not agree with the UFC on (terms for) his next fight, and an Interim Belt is created.)

2021- 3-27 Ngannou beat Stipe Won Belt
2020- 8-15 Stipe beat DC Defended Belt

Fights for Belt: 8
Of which - for Interim: 4
Of which - for Normal: 4

(So less than one fight for the Normal Belt per year.)

Time elapsed since the Normal Belt has been defended: 5 months
Time elapsed since the Interim Belt has been defended: 9 months
Time the Interim Belt has been held: 1 year, 5 months


Fights for the Belts in the last two years:

2024-11-16 Jones beat Stipe Defended Belt
2024- 7-27 Tom beat Blaydes Defended Interim Belt
2023-11-11 Tom beat Pav Won Vacant Interim Belt

Fights for Belt: 3
Of which - for Interim: 2
Of which - for Normal: 1

newFile.jpg


Please point out anything I got wrong or missed out, I'll be back later.
 
every time I look at heavyweight I regret that I was too young to watch PRIDE when it was around.
 
markantony20 said:
every time I look at heavyweight I regret that I was too young to watch PRIDE when it was around.
Click to expand...
This is right. It was fucking awesome but even ufc was good. Tim arlovski mir all three of those dudes would have gave good fights to the other dudes in pride. Ah what a time to be alive
 
Just skimmed the OP, but Jon wasn't scheduled to fight Tom when he pulled out, he was scheduled to fight Stipe, and Pavlovich was the backup, then Jon pulled out and instead of Stipe fighting the backup fighter, they pulled him too and called Tom and lied to him to get him to take it by telling it was an "interim title" while still treating him like any other contender after he won, and a year and half later he still hasn't fought for the title and they've made him fight more contenders.
 
avwrage 1 fight per year for a HW champ
but complains oldman jones wanting to prepare 6 months 😂
 
Jon is holding up the division, everyone outside his trolls know this ..even his trolls know this actually
 
