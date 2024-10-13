The Art of the DIVING PUNCH

I was just thinking how unique this move is. Its one of the only moves you see that's truly unique to MMA and not done in any other combat sport (that I know of)

This technique is barbaric and autistic and it's mostly absolute chads who use this technique. Another thing is that its not an easy technique to execute. You're literally diving into the ground with all your might and using gravity to amplify the leverage on your punch which if done correctly can inflict severe damage to an opponent.

Fedor and Shogun were really good at this specifically because they did it effectively against resisting and awake fighters who were also good guard players. Dan Henderson was masterful at using it against lifeless opponents. He did it to the lifeless corpse of Michael Bisping and to the lifeless corpse of the legendary Wanderlei Silva. Jeremy Stephens also executed a beautiful diving punch/elbow of death to the lifeless corpse of Josh Emmett, sending of heem to hell.

IMG_20241013_002601_234.jpg
IMG_20241013_002553_905.jpg
IMG_20241013_002556_671.jpg

Dan_Henderson_Michael_Bisping.jpg


Show some hespect for the DIVING PUNCH. It's a beautiful technique and a product of the greatest combat sport in the world.
 
Poor Nogueira's identical as well in the receiving ends of diving punches.
 
A diving elbow would do more damage
 
