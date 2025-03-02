Pinto Late Punch

  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Anyone else think this was SUPER dirty and Pinto should face some sort of discipline?



He basically ignored and pushed past the ref to deliver a diving punch to a completely unconscious fighter

One of the dirtiest things I can remember and this sort of shit is going to end up seriously injuring someone
 
It's never hurt anyone else in the 30 years of UFC.

<{JustBleed}> <{JustBleed}> <{JustBleed}>
 
It wasnt polite but it wasn't the worst
 
He didn’t make contact with Lane… he’s a big boy, im actually surprised he was able to pull back that punch with his momentum going forward. He’s got some nice athleticism.


Ngannou would landed like 3 more shots if he could.
 
No, you should always be looking to do this. You should be trying to follow up quickly before the ref can intervene so you can do the max damage possible.
 
He did miss, but I think it was due to the ref pushing him while he was throwing it. I agree TS. It was a scumbag move.
 
