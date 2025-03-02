Pinto Late Punch

DougieJones
Anyone else think this was SUPER dirty and Pinto should face some sort of discipline?
He basically ignored and pushed past the ref to deliver a diving punch to a completely unconscious fighter
One of the dirtiest things I can remember and this sort of shit is going to end up seriously injuring someone
