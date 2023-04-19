The Anime and Manga Thread v48

JBSchroeds
99 problems, and they're all turtles!
Welcome to the Anime and Manga thread here in the mayberry. We've been an ongoing topic in this forum for more than a decade now. Feel free to talk about whatever you may be watching/reading, whether it be new or classic, manga or webtoon, all are welcome.
If you're new to the topic go check out Webtoons [LINK], it's all free and completely legal and fully licensed. Theres a lot of good stuff on there from both western and asian artists.
