The Anime and Manga Thread v48

JBSchroeds

JBSchroeds

99 problems, and they're all turtles!
@Silver
Joined
Mar 10, 2009
Messages
11,106
Reaction score
2,128
Welcome to the Anime and Manga thread here in the mayberry. We've been an ongoing topic in this forum for more than a decade now. Feel free to talk about whatever you may be watching/reading, whether it be new or classic, manga or webtoon, all are welcome.

If you're new to the topic go check out Webtoons [LINK], it's all free and completely legal and fully licensed. Theres a lot of good stuff on there from both western and asian artists.
 
Getting closer to that 50th version of this thread!

Common or new recommendations for all:

One Piece
Berserk
Hunter X Hunter
Monster
Solo Leveling
Parasyte
Hajime No Ippo
Welcome to the Ballroom
One Punch Man
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure
Liar Game
Gangsta.
History's Strongest Disciple Kenichi
Blue Lock
Bambino!
Yakitate!! Japan
Big O
Cyborg 009
Sakamoto desu ga?
Samurai Champloo
G-Gundam
Spy x Family
Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious
 
I just started watching this thing called Cromartie High School.
 
I think Freevee (Amazon) has one of the old Golgo 13 movies.
 
JBSchroeds said:
Welcome to the Anime and Manga thread here in the mayberry. We've been an ongoing topic in this forum for more than a decade now. Feel free to talk about whatever you may be watching/reading, whether it be new or classic, manga or webtoon, all are welcome.

If you're new to the topic go check out Webtoons [LINK], it's all free and completely legal and fully licensed. Theres a lot of good stuff on there from both western and asian artists.
Click to expand...
Nice
 
@Lavitz @doomrider7 @GSP4tw

Spoilers for OP are out Garp showing out even more, also we learn more about Laws Fate he did better against a Yonko than Kidd did , granted Shanks is probably still more powerful than Blackbeard 1 on 1
 
heavyarms21 said:
@Lavitz @doomrider7 @GSP4tw

Spoilers for OP are out Garp showing out even more, also we learn more about Laws Fate he did better against a Yonko than Kidd did , granted Shanks is probably still more powerful than Blackbeard 1 on 1
Click to expand...
Bepo with the save.

I think it would be close between BB and Shanks probably extreme difficulty fight either way. Don’t know how much Garp can get done. He looks pretty confident.
 
What's good this season ??? other than Demon slayer which I I'm still in first season and hell's paradise which I'm watching
 
Lavitz said:
Bepo with the save.

I think it would be close between BB and Shanks probably extreme difficulty fight either way. Don’t know how much Garp can get done. He looks pretty confident.
Click to expand...

It's interesting to look back on Marineford , Garp really held back there also Sengoku probably saved Akainus life. Also the Red Haired pirates did have mercy on everyone, the Marines wouldn't have been able to stop them , Blackbeards crew wasn't fully formed yet either. I think power wise Shanks has the edge on Blackbeard especially with his Haki and Blackbeard seems to be especially reliant on devil fruits , Blackbeard strikes me as a Brawler just takes his opponents best shots , Law took the next step after beating Big Mom but Blackbeard was smart to ambush him before Law Fully grasped the experience he got fighting Big Mom and Kaido.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,246
Messages
54,988,827
Members
174,539
Latest member
ARG0T

Share this page

Back
Top