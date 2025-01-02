Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2008
- Messages
- 163,486
- Reaction score
- 218,954
The knockout.
For some, a career-elusive finish to only a select few fights; for others, a signature means of proving they only need connect to introduce you to the Tooth Fairy.
But nothing the world over rings truer for combat sport's passionate fanbase than one simple thing – scratch that, one simple, absolute law: A top-shelf KO is the quickest way to a fan's heart.
So which Knockout of 2024 had you rightly electrified, standing you up from your seat?
Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje R5 4:59 via KO (Punch)
Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway - Punches - UFC 308: Topuria-Holloway
Alex Pereira def. Jamahal Hill - Punches - UFC 300: Pereira-Hill
Ilia Topuria def. Alexander Volkanovski - Punches - UFC 298: Volk-Topuria
Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis - Right Hook - UFC 299: O'Malley-Vera 2
Last edited: