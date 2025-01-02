Lots of beautiful KOs this year:



Max Holloway’s KO over Gaethje will never be forgotten.



The whole sequence of Poatan stopping Herb Dean from calling time, to immediately knocking Hill out… was a thing of beauty.



Bullet’s double back fist was straight out a video game.



But in the end I went with Dr Shi Ming

-> she changes levels twice to confuse her opponent, then in the 3rd change of level she rises with a textbook Headkick that took me back to CroCop in Pride days.



The UFC has to take 2 tv breaks as her opponent was given immediate medical attention, before she was stretchered out to an ambulance and taken to the emergency room at a hospital… making it Perhaps the most brutal KO in UFC history.