The 2024 Heavies' Awards: Knockout of the Year (VOTE NOW!)

What was the 2024 KO of the Year?

  • Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje R5 4:59 via KO (Punch)

    Votes: 95 65.1%

  • Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway - Punches - UFC 308: Topuria-Holloway

    Votes: 11 7.5%

  • Alex Pereira def. Jamahal Hill - Punches - UFC 300: Pereira-Hill

    Votes: 8 5.5%

  • Ilia Topuria def. Alexander Volkanovski - Punches - UFC 298: Volk-Topuria

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis - Right Hook - UFC 299: O'Malley-Vera 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Vinicius Oliveira def. Bernardo Sopaj - Flying Knee - UFC FN: Rozenstruik-Gaziev

    Votes: 4 2.7%

  • Fares Ziam def. Matt Frevola - Knee - UFC FN: Moicano-BSD

    Votes: 3 2.1%

  • Shara Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan - Double Backfist - UFC 308: Topuria-Holloway

    Votes: 14 9.6%

  • Muslim Salikhov def. Song Kenan - Spinning Wheel Kick - UFC FN: Yan-Figueiredo

    Votes: 1 0.7%

  • Shi Ming def. Feng Xiocan - Head Kick - UFC FN: Yan-Figueiredo

    Votes: 9 6.2%

  • Shamil Musaev def. Logan Storley - Punches - PFL 3 Regular Season

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Shanelle Dyer def. Mariam Torchinava - Head Kick - PFL Europe 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Damir Ismagulov def. Oberdan Tenoria - Spinning Back Kick - Alash Pride 100

    Votes: 1 0.7%
Sherdog XOTY 1.png

Sherdog XOTY Cat 2.png

The knockout.

For some, a career-elusive finish to only a select few fights; for others, a signature means of proving they only need connect to introduce you to the Tooth Fairy.

But nothing the world over rings truer for combat sport's passionate fanbase than one simple thing – scratch that, one simple, absolute law: A top-shelf KO is the quickest way to a fan's heart.

So which Knockout of 2024 had you rightly electrified, standing you up from your seat?



Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje R5 4:59 via KO (Punch)



Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway - Punches - UFC 308: Topuria-Holloway



Alex Pereira def. Jamahal Hill - Punches - UFC 300: Pereira-Hill



Ilia Topuria def. Alexander Volkanovski - Punches - UFC 298: Volk-Topuria



Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis - Right Hook - UFC 299: O'Malley-Vera 2


 
Vinicius Oliveira def. Bernardo Sopaj - Flying Knee - UFC FN: Rozenstruik-Gaziev



Fares Ziam def. Matt Frevola - Knee - UFC FN: Moicano-BSD



Shara Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan - Double Backfist - UFC 308: Topuria-Holloway



Muslim Salikhov def. Song Kenan - Spinning Wheel Kick - UFC FN: Yan-Figueiredo



Shi Ming def. Feng Xiocan - Head Kick - UFC FN: Yan-Figueiredo



Shamil Musaev def. Logan Storley - Punches - PFL 3 Regular Season

 
I know I'm in the tiny minority, but I voted for Vinicius Oliveira's combo thudding low kick to overhand left to flying knee against Benardo Sopaj.

Tons of great KO's got lost in the hype of Max vs Gaethje, deservedly so I suppose. It was just such a crowd pop moment, i haven't heard the bar louder in years.

Damn, the Shi Ming high kick is also so nice just because she has such a beautiful ducking feint right before she launches it.
 
Lots of beautiful KOs this year:

Max Holloway’s KO over Gaethje will never be forgotten.

The whole sequence of Poatan stopping Herb Dean from calling time, to immediately knocking Hill out… was a thing of beauty.

Bullet’s double back fist was straight out a video game.

But in the end I went with Dr Shi Ming
-> she changes levels twice to confuse her opponent, then in the 3rd change of level she rises with a textbook Headkick that took me back to CroCop in Pride days.

The UFC has to take 2 tv breaks as her opponent was given immediate medical attention, before she was stretchered out to an ambulance and taken to the emergency room at a hospital… making it Perhaps the most brutal KO in UFC history.
 
Thank you @Substance Abuse for putting up the thread. Great job 👊

It's time for the Heavies' year-end fight awards!

seungwan-youngstreet-wand.gif
 
