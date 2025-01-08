Gio
Wendy Belt
- Jul 22, 2011
- 33,441
- 99,662
We'd like to thank everyone who has tuned in and participated in these threads so far. We appreciate you taking time to read, react, vote, and comment. Now, I'll be presenting the nominees for the Heavies' Fight of the Year in 2024.
There are lots of deciding factors to determine a "Fight of the Year" contender. These include: excitement, back and forth action, skill level, overall damage, and divisional significance. When two skilled warriors collided, elevated each other's game, they fought their hearts out, and made fans enjoy a level of mixed martial arts mastery that they would not see in a one-sided fight. These are the fights that left us in awe and made us proud to be an MMA fan.
And with that said, it's time! Here are the nominees for 2024 Heavies' Fight of the Year.
The Nominees
*********************************************************
Mateusz Rebecki def. Mykybek Orolbai
UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway - Oct. 26, 2024
*********************************************************
Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier
UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier - Jun. 1, 2024
*********************************************************
Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway - Oct. 26, 2024
*********************************************************
Esteban Ribovics vs. Daniel Zellhuber
UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili - Sep. 14, 2024
*********************************************************
Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje
UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill - Apr. 13, 2024
*********************************************************
Clay Collard vs. Patricky Pitbull
PFL 2 (2024) - Apr. 12, 2024
*********************************************************
Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov
Bellator Champions Series 2: Mix vs. Magomedov 2 - May 17, 2024
*********************************************************
Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic - Nov. 16, 2024
*********************************************************
Jean Silva vs. Drew Dober
UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez - July 13, 2024
*********************************************************
Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 - Mar. 9 2024
*********************************************************
You have (2) votes and the poll will be open for 5 days!
Please vote and let us know why!
Honorable mentions are welcome. Post 'em here!
*********************************************************
Big ups to our Sherdog.com Staff Members. Check out their pick for Sherdog's 2024 Fight of the Year right here!