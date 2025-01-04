He who would accomplish little must sacrifice little; he who would accomplish much must sacrifice much; he who would attain highly must sacrifice greatly.

-James Allen

Meaning surpassing obstruction or restriction, someone breaking through is synonymous with achievement and victory – however the context or cinematic the imagery. Military usage of the term specifically means a penetration of enemy frontlines. And in MMA, that’s exactly what these fighters have done.Below six fighters have more in common than being born in the 1990s. Exceptionally, they each spent 2024 capturing the attention of the MMA world by pushing beyond not just their opponents’ limits, but too their own.Honor each by discussing and voting for who pushed harder than the rest.