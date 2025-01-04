Awards The 2024 Heavies' Awards: Breakthrough Fighter of the Year (VOTE NOW!)

Who's your breakthrough fighter of 2024?

  • Jean Silva

  • Dakota Ditcheva

  • Charles Johnson

  • Paul Hughes

  • Carlos Prates

  • Gadzhi Rabadanov

Meaning surpassing obstruction or restriction, someone breaking through is synonymous with achievement and victory – however the context or cinematic the imagery. Military usage of the term specifically means a penetration of enemy frontlines. And in MMA, that’s exactly what these fighters have done.

Below six fighters have more in common than being born in the 1990s. Exceptionally, they each spent 2024 capturing the attention of the MMA world by pushing beyond not just their opponents’ limits, but too their own.

Honor each by discussing and voting for who pushed harder than the rest.
 
Jean 'Lord' Silva (14-2)

Fight Finder profile: here

The Brazilian featherweight Jean Silva didn’t leave anything in the hands of the judges for 2024, winning all three fights of his 3-0 showing by TKOs. Opponents put away were Westin Wilson, Charles Jourdain, and Drew Dober, last of the three earning him FOTN.



Fun fact: Jean’s nickname is much more than that: He believes he transforms or assumes another person when he enters the octagon, becoming in fact what he calls a ’Lord Assassin’. He’s adamant that his wife, Carol, is one of the only forces on Earth who can help him transform back to his normal self outside the octagon.
 
Dakota Ditcheva (14-0)

Fight Finder profile: here

British-Bulgarian female flyweight Dakota Ditcheva went an all-star 4-0 in 2024, amassing a record of 14-0 in the sport. Maybe more impressive is that each of the four wins were knockouts by knees, kicks, and punches to the body. Ouch. Sweetening the already awesome year was the long and rangy striker winning 1M USD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to win the 2024 PFL Women’s Flyweight Tournament.



Fun fact: In 2022 she decided to take her training to the next level by relocating to Coconut Creek, Florida, USA. There, she’s been learning at a rapid pace under Conan Silveira and the world-class American Top Team (ATT) coaching staff. She says the gym has changed her life.
 
Charles 'InnerG' Johnson (17-6)

Fight Finder profile: here

Kansas native and flyweight Charles Johnson broke a 2023 losing streak by doing nothing but winning in 2024. Going 4-0, opponents bested included Azat Maksum, Jake Hadley, and Joshua Van, promising prospects in their own right.



Fun fact: Johnson remains a big fan of professional wrestling, specifically WWF’s Attitude Era and D-Generation X (or DX), famous for crotch-chopping heels Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Chyna.
 
Paul Hughes (13-1)

Fight Finder profile: here

The Australian-born Irishman Paul Hughes went 3-0 in 2024 and in fact hasn’t lost since 2020. Speaking to his adaptability, all three 2024 fights took place in different organisations: Cage Warriors, Bellator, and PFL. With an upcoming January bout in Dubai against Usman Nurmagomedov, Paul now has the attention of the MMA scene.



Fun fact: While Hughes’ last and only loss came in 2020 via split decision to Jordan Vucenic, he actually avenged the defeat two years later with a hard-fought unanimous decision. This balancing of scales meant a great deal to him, he’s said, as he feels himself part of a new generation of Irish talent in MMA.
 
Carlos 'The Nightmare' Prates (21-6)

Fight Finder profile: here

Going 4-0 in the UFC by way of four KOs certainly sounds like a nightmare for Carlos’ opponents. Currently 21-6, Carlos’ fist and knees in fact haven’t lost him a fight since 2019 with many opponents failing even to make it out of maiden rounds. Combatants (literally) toppled were Trevin Giles, Charlie Radtke, Jingliang Li, and Fight Night headliner Neil Magny.



Fun fact: The Nightmare was born in 1993 and already fighting professionally by 2012. Born to a single mother, young Carlos found martial arts – and Muay Thai specifically – as a way for him to escape the bad influences around him.
 
Gadzhi Rabadanov (24-4)

Fight Finder profile: here

31-year-old Gadzhi was born in southwestern Dagestan, home to some of the toughest men on Earth. He went 4-0 this year, a run that culminated in his winning the PFL Lightweight Tournament championship in November by KO. 2024 opponents defeated were Solomon Renfro, Elvin Espinoza, Michael Dufort, and Brent Primus, whose nickname sadly is not 'Mud'.



Fun fact: The World Combat Sambo bronze medallist holds the world record for fastest finish in amateur MMA with a 17-second submission.
 
Prates or Silva. Jean Silva is not only a great fighter, but will put on a show. Makes me think of a FW Wanderlei with TDD. Should be top 5 rn.
 
Prates getting a lot of hype from beating nobodies or guys a decade past their primes while having been finished 5 times.
 
I'd go with Dakota even though people who knew about her knew she could do this already, PFL were just matching her up way below her level for some reason.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Diego Lopez



2023 was his breakthrough year. Though his debut ended up in a loss, he showed the MMA world that something special has arrived, and after he followed up with 2 wins (both finishes) with 2 bonuses, he's made a name for himself already.

2024 is more of a validation year for him as he lived up to his potential as a top contender.
 
