'Desert Warrior,' The Delayed $150M Historical Epic Still Being Readied For Battle 'Desert Warrior' is Saudi Arabia's big cinema swing, but three years after the Anthony Mackie epic filmed, the movie is not finished. Here's why.

Desert Warrior is the story of a pre-Islamic battle between Arab tribes and the Persian-Sasanian Empire in what is now southern Iraq. It follows Arabian Princess Hind (Hart), who refuses to become the concubine of evil Emperor Kisra (Kingsley) was unveiled in 2021 as a rallying cry for Saudi Arabian filmmaking. Starring Anthony Mackie and Oscar winner Ben Kingsley , the $150M epic was set up by Riyadh media giant MBC to project a vision of ancient Arabia to the world, inspire a new generation of local storytellers and entice other Hollywood blockbusters to run their hands through the Gulf’s golden sands.is the story of a pre-Islamic battle between Arab tribes and the Persian-Sasanian Empire in what is now southern Iraq. It follows Arabian Princess Hind (Hart), who refuses to become the concubine of evil Emperor Kisra (Kingsley)

For all the drawbacks of the desert, Deadline can reveal that Desert Warrior’s delay has been caused by post-production issues, not least wrangling over the movie’s tone, pacing, and length between Wyatt and his paymasters. The creative differences were significant enough for Wyatt to officially exit the project for months, though both sides stress that the issues are now in the rear view mirror.

We have no idea what cut will come out or where this will be shown.

