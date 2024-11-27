Thanks for giving me no shit about this...

I've cried at the end of multiple seasons of the Great British Baking show. Those fucking sweethearts being so nice to each other and their families being so proud, gets me every frigging year.

Now post something embarrassing you've done or you are dead to me.

SHER.I.P Stoned Lemur.......Ya didn't have to off yourself while I wasn't looking Bro, you could've waited until I had the popcorn buttered and ready but you will be sorely missed.

ps @Takes Two To Tango please stop tagging me, sorry haven't been helpful with the voting......first time in week's I've had a real chance to be on the dog...
 
Last edited:
posting on sherdog is quite embarrassing
 
Nominating this thread for thread of the year 2024
 
Tone C said:
Read this thread .
To Toasty you are
Deader than dial up and shit
Please go dig your grave

another embarrassing thing is I count the syllables of my haiku's on my fingers and still often get them fucked up
 
Am I missing something here?
 
TheNinja said:
Nominating this thread for thread of the year 2024
Also dead to me @TheNinja
You won't be the first Ninja I killed off and you probably won't
I have mad skills with a bo staff

have the guts to share people...this place needs more sharing and caring like the contestants on the Great British Baking Show.

Consider me your Paul Hollywood and try to get a handshake for a well thought out post

Stoned Lemur would have wanted you to.
 
lsa said:
posting on sherdog is quite embarrassing
Should post on shercat instead

20241127-143417.jpg
 
Sonny Qc said:
Am I missing something here?
You still live Sonny because I know you are going to dip into your stripper and coke story pile and pull out a moment where you embarrassed yourself I just know you are.....

Waiting.

Still waiting

It's gonna happen any minute now I just know it...
 
toasty said:
You still live Sonny because I know you are going to dip into your stripper and coke story pile and pull out a moment where you embarrassed yourself I just know you are.....

Waiting.

Still waiting

It's gonna happen any minute now I just know it...
I admit I like strippers,
Coke, never tried, never will.
 
toasty said:
To Toasty you are
Deader than dial up and shit
Please go dig your grave

another embarrassing thing is I count the syllables of my haiku's on my fingers and still often get them fucked up
Fine , fine ....

I collect Marvel Legends and comics still.
 
phoenix-reading-guide-1_card.jpg
And like the Phoenix you are reborn from the ashes that you were mere moments ago!
 
Sonny Qc said:
I admit I like strippers,
Coke, never tried, never will.
Still waiting on that embarrassing story from that tough biker dude @Sonny Qc where he admits he cried when bambis mother died or the like..

 
I'm old enough that I've had to dumpster dive to get porno mags and then cleaned them up just to dirty them back up in my youth...........and last week.......and probably tomorrow when I'm bored with my in-laws..
 
Osculater said:
I had canned tuna 🙃
Righto I'm gonna show you how to be a better poster.

This joke works if you say

"I had canned salmon"

because you're a bear and not being able to catch wild salmon would actually be embarrassing......

also the use of emoji's never ads anything to a bad joke...it is just like putting whip cream and a cherry on top of a big old turd.

Cheers,
 
I've actually been upset IRL when I put up what I think is a good thread or well thought out post and get Bupkes in the way of likes....Like bothering me when I wake up at night upset.
 
