Thanks for giving me no s--- about this...

toasty
Ex Vice President, Sherdog War Room
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 1,585
- Reaction score
- 2,892
I've cried at the end of multiple seasons of the Great British Baking show. Those fucking sweethearts being so nice to each other and their families being so proud, gets me every frigging year.
Now post something embarrassing you've done or you are dead to me.
SHER.I.P Stoned Lemur.......Ya didn't have to off yourself while I wasn't looking Bro, you could've waited until I had the popcorn buttered and ready but you will be sorely missed.
ps @Takes Two To Tango please stop tagging me, sorry haven't been helpful with the voting......first time in week's I've had a real chance to be on the dog...
Now post something embarrassing you've done or you are dead to me.
SHER.I.P Stoned Lemur.......Ya didn't have to off yourself while I wasn't looking Bro, you could've waited until I had the popcorn buttered and ready but you will be sorely missed.
ps @Takes Two To Tango please stop tagging me, sorry haven't been helpful with the voting......first time in week's I've had a real chance to be on the dog...
Last edited: