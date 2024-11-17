  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Thank you sherdog never change on a Jones night

I said previously I used to be Jones biggest fan on sherdog. As a man who will admit crashing out many times for Jones (but hasn’t in many years and it’s not that deep}, last night was just another pico to us. A spec in a large pool tainted with VICTORY AND SAVAGERY. We Jones fans didn’t jump out of our seat screaming. We didn’t get our full fix until we came on sherdog. OH NO BUT THEN…. You haters have given me the greatest show the fight just couldn’t fill. The funny thing about it is I am no longer the biggest Jones fan. His old school fans are chill right now. Guess who his biggest fan is. You haters because you keep his name alive . We Jones fans just light a cigar. THE FUCKING GOAT GONE GOAT BABY WOAHHHHH
 
Imagine living vicariously through a steroid cheat who beats the fuck out of women lol

Get help.
 
CannotWin said:
Imagine living vicariously through a steroid cheat who beats the fuck out of women lol
Click to expand...
All great men of the past have cheated and beaten their wives. The woman even came back to Jon's embrace. I think she knows more than us how awesome Jon is as a husband.

I can only be filled with jealousy for I am born as a man in this lifetime.
 
Red Lantern said:
All great men of the past have cheated and beaten their wives. The woman even came back to Jon's embrace. I think she knows more than us how awesome Jon is as a husband.

I can only be filled with jealousy for I am born as a man in this lifetime.
Click to expand...

Cool.
 
Mind Mine said:
I could have agreed it was a standard Jones performance from an older Jones the haters blew this one up huge
Click to expand...
So you got off on Jon fighting a retired fighter for the HW belt while ducking the real contenders that isn't retired?

<Neil01>
 
Good for Stipe cashing in. Jones will ask for an unreasonable amount to fight Aspinal and Aspinal will be the HW GOAT.
 
MMAProfessional said:
Good for Stipe cashing in. Jones will ask for an unreasonable amount to fight Aspinal and Aspinal will be the HW GOAT.
Click to expand...
I’m like meh I hope he fights Aspinall. Wouldn’t care if he drops the belt and fights Pereira. Wouldn’t care if he trolls the world drops the belt and goes back on hiatus. Jones reached made man status his fans aint necessarily looking for huge accolades just him happy and fighting here and there. Why would we care given his accomplishments
 
TerrorTimmy said:
But then

Yeah, right. Uh huh.

Take a seat my guy. You're celebrating Jones beating up a retired fighter. Did you celebrate Jake Paul beating Mike Tyson, too?
Click to expand...
Man anyone that has you in this much an uproar when I was his biggest fan and haven’t had three words to say beating my chest prior to this, HOLY SHIT that must be the GOAT
 
CannotWin said:
Imagine living vicariously through a steroid cheat who beats the fuck out of women lol

Get help.
Click to expand...
Living vicariously I’m watching mma fights while observing you obsessing over the personal life of a fighter in graphic detail. Either say no to Jones dick or be real and say yes buddy I just watch the fucking fights ya goof
 
