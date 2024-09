Without question the weakest of the three episodes so far.



Malcolm has to convince virtual representatives of Skynet to spare humanity's existence? The whole scene represents the fatalism of nihilism, which views personal existence as just the persuit of pleasure and nothing more.



This episode was mostly built around the Terminator hunting the kids and Eiko saving them by going 1v1 against it. While it is supposed to make her look strong it ends up making it took extremely weak.



If you ask any Terminator fan who are the two most intimidating Terminators of the franchise the answers will always be Arnold as the T-800 & Robert Patrick as the T-1000, everything in the four movies and one TV series after that haven't come close to replicating their levels of intimidation both in their performances and what's written for them in the script.



With this Terminator... he may actually be the absolute least intimadating one of the entire franchise.

I would have thought Japanese animators would have at least drawn an average-looking Terminator, but with the emo-haircut and later the business suit he just looks pathetic.

How in the hell could a cybernetic behemoth such as a Terminator lose a physical confrontation with a woman half its size, a fraction of its weight, and decimal points of its strength? It got in a fight with a character with plot-armor and Mary Sue characteristics.