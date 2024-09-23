payton
If you know, you know
Telegram will now turn over a user’s phone number and IP address if it receives a request from authorities,
according to its just-updated privacy policy:
If Telegram receives a valid order from the relevant judicial authorities that confirms you’re a suspect in a case involving criminal activities
that violate the Telegram Terms of Service, we will perform a legal analysis of the request and may disclose your IP address
and phone number to the relevant authorities.
Telegram will now hand over your phone number and IP if you’re a criminal suspect
Telegram continues trying to repair its reputation.
