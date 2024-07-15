Teaser from upcoming live album

Were in post production for a live concert we shot that will be on YouTube and releasing as a live album

So I'll break some rules and share here a track I really like. A song I wrote in the last year.

Will post a thread when the video is done





Listened to the 2nd tune. I dig it.

Nice balance of tone. The distorted guitar is jarring in a very effective way when it comes in following the acoustic intro. (Yet the mix and volume levels are tight and pretty well balanced, particularly foe a live recording. Where you able to mix off the board aka mix multi track or was it just a stereo file as in a mic or pair on the room?)

Also, if my ear is interpreting correctly it feels like there is a little bit of tension to some of the chords, like a sus or a add9 or something like that, which gives it a nice bit of flavor rather than the usual triad only harmony that is pretty common. I also felt like maybe I heard a little modal mixture in the chord progression, hard to say exactly without picking up an instrument and playing along but the overall effect is enjoyable for me.

I would take out the tuning at the end, and just cut the (2nd) track a few seconds earlier but that is a personal preference thing I suppose.

Good stuff sherbro.
 
Its in a really nice studio so yeah everything is micd separately and tracked. Just live takes for a video.

The progression is for sure non diatonic. I think being in c# Dorian in the verse and tbh I'm not even completely sure what it resolves to in the chorus. (Maybe just G major but kinda resolves to be B) I don't get too caught up in those details. Glad you liked it.
 
These are great to listen to as instrumentals!
Nice, that's the idea. To also release it on steaming services as a live album, but the video is really what its about. Hoping this helps book us higher caliber shows and venues consistently.
 
