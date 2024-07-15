Check out my bands new videos

Listened to the 2nd tune. I dig it.

Nice balance of tone. The distorted guitar is jarring in a very effective way when it comes in following the acoustic intro. (Yet the mix and volume levels are tight and pretty well balanced, particularly foe a live recording. Where you able to mix off the board aka mix multi track or was it just a stereo file as in a mic or pair on the room?)

Also, if my ear is interpreting correctly it feels like there is a little bit of tension to some of the chords, like a sus or a add9 or something like that, which gives it a nice bit of flavor rather than the usual triad only harmony that is pretty common. I also felt like maybe I heard a little modal mixture in the chord progression, hard to say exactly without picking up an instrument and playing along but the overall effect is enjoyable for me.

I would take out the tuning at the end, and just cut the (2nd) track a few seconds earlier but that is a personal preference thing I suppose.

Good stuff sherbro.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Listened to the 2nd tune. I dig it.

Nice balance of tone. The distorted guitar is jarring in a very effective way when it comes in following the acoustic intro. (Yet the mix and volume levels are tight and pretty well balanced, particularly foe a live recording. Where you able to mix off the board aka mix multi track or was it just a stereo file as in a mic or pair on the room?)

Also, if my ear is interpreting correctly it feels like there is a little bit of tension to some of the chords, like a sus or a add9 or something like that, which gives it a nice bit of flavor rather than the usual triad only harmony that is pretty common. I also felt like maybe I heard a little modal mixture in the chord progression, hard to say exactly without picking up an instrument and playing along but the overall effect is enjoyable for me.

I would take out the tuning at the end, and just cut the (2nd) track a few seconds earlier but that is a personal preference thing I suppose.

Good stuff sherbro.
Click to expand...
Its in a really nice studio so yeah everything is micd separately and tracked. Just live takes for a video.

The progression is for sure non diatonic. I think being in c# Dorian in the verse and tbh I'm not even completely sure what it resolves to in the chorus. (Maybe just G major but kinda resolves to be B) I don't get too caught up in those details. Glad you liked it.
 
The instrumentation and mixing all sound really nice. The singer tho....sounds like hes stuck in the 90's with that wild inflection at the end of his words. I think maybe if he sung it a little more...straight forward...the song might sound a little better.
I also wouldnt be adverse to using a little Melodyne on his voice, it might smooth it out a little without the auto-tune artifacts.

Just some casual advice from a long time recording engineer. Keep it up and keep rocking. (I apologize in advance if you are the singer)
 
chrisdiaz said:
The instrumentation and mixing all sound really nice. The singer tho....sounds like hes stuck in the 90's with that wild inflection at the end of his words. I think maybe if he sung it a little more...straight forward...the song might sound a little better.
I also wouldnt be adverse to using a little Melodyne on his voice, it might smooth it out a little without the auto-tune artifacts.

Just some casual advice from a long time recording engineer. Keep it up and keep rocking. (I apologize in advance if you are the singer)
Click to expand...
I am the singer but it's all good. Thanks for the feedback. Im aware that my voice is not great but I try and make it work.
 
CrimsonFan said:
I am the singer but it's all good. Thanks for the feedback. Im aware that my voice is not great but I try and make it work.
Click to expand...
Ouch I apologize. Ive seen you mention the band quite a few times so glad to see your still at it. Making music is some of the most fun Ive ever had.
 
Video is trending quite well. A thumbs up on the YouTube video is much appreciated if you like it.
 
Last edited:
@CrimsonFan

I actually think your voice works for the aesthetic of your band, just train it some more to stiffen up the words

You guys sound great, Austin is competitive but that's not always a bad thing
 
Gaelic_Bard said:
@CrimsonFan

I actually think your voice works for the aesthetic of your band, just train it some more to stiffen up the words

You guys sound great, Austin is competitive but that's not always a bad thing
Click to expand...
Appreciate that. These are lives takes, I think on some of the other songs coming out soon the vocal takes are stronger. It is what it is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

d3vil0ck
My band Asasara - Myself Made Perfect (Stoner/Thrash metal) [EDIT] NEW music 6/12/24
Replies
13
Views
648
d3vil0ck
d3vil0ck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,444
Messages
55,911,443
Members
174,985
Latest member
LittleR

Share this page

Back
Top