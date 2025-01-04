Taunting

I think a really cool moment in 2024 was when Topuria tried to get Max to stand right in front of him at the beginning of the fight, basically using Maxs signature move against him. And Max responds with a lot of wit by making the Matador symbol, using Topurias nickname against him.

It’s always cool to see personality show during the fight, especially when it’s the beginning of the fight and it’s so tense. Like how can they taunt and make jokes right now there’s so much on the line.

You don’t really see it at the highest levels of the sport often. You would never see Mighty Mouse, GSP, Aldo, Jones, or Fedor do those kind of things mid fight. They were literally all about taking care of business.

The only people at the absolute highest levels of the sport was Anderson, Khabib, and Volk; but they only did it after they basically secured the victory because of how many levels they were above their opponent. Also Garbrandt to Cruz. Merab is also kind of fucking crazy too lol

I think taunting ultimately plays a part in the downfall of someone’s career or at least it’s a symptom of a bigger issue. They get too lax or have too much fun and get lost in the sauce.
We saw Anderson pay for it, although that was his style but he did it way too much against the Chris. Volk only started doing it after Max 3. Merab has been distracted so many times with so many different things in the octagon. Volk was taunting Ilia and got ktfo, same with Garbrandt to TJ. You can’t play games out there if you want the ultimate longevity for your career.
 
Lol u think Garbrandt is levels above Cruz yea ok No. Garbrandt was just really dialed into that fight and Cruz was having a off night.
 
marvin-hagler-fighting-sugar-ray-leonard.jpg
 
I didn’t think it was witty from Max, I thought it was a bitch move. Topuria called him out like he said he would, and Max didn’t want the smoke; he only delayed the inevitable. However I do believe it would’ve cheapened the win somewhat if it came in the first 10 seconds.
 
Wasn't necessarily a taunt, but first thing that comes to mind is Nakamura trying to rip off his shirt midfight, like, "LFG!" and Wand separating his spirit from his body seconds later
 
Cody's dancing while ignoring Cruz was timeless...
(thought for sure Cruz would win that fight.)
Nick laying down to Anderson Silva was also a classic.

Going old school, Mark Hunt dropped his hands & let his face be hit, then Slammed Back ! That exchange showed what a game fighter he was, like Hunto's many walk-off KO's did (No One IIRCC Ever Had More).

Full Hespect to Mark Hunt, a classy AF Warrior !

In Pancrase Frank Shamrock smiled during Bas Ruten palm strikes !
 
The fight where the corrupt Quebec commission let GSP weigh in heavy but all GSP could manage was a 25-minute dry hump session?
 
I disagree that you don't see it at the highest levels. It def happens. It's just dependent on the personality of the fighter. Sometimes you can get a mental edge by doing it, even there.
 
Yeah but even if you told Nick Diaz that it wouldn't do anything. He would still do it anyway, that's how he likes to fight. It's in his blood.
 
That's a classic. Even the corny pre-fight interview: "Tell Wanderlei.... shut the fuck up!"

One of my all-time favorites:
 
Merab kissing Omalley's neck was the best taunt imo, completely clowned him and omalley got up at the end of that round and tried to sneak him to no effect
 
Guys like Anderson Silva and MVP made a career from taunting. I don't think either guy is particularly an asshole, but it's cool to see high level strikers bait their opponent to strike with them. Without taunts they probably wouldn't have half the finishes.

Then there's guys like Conor who taunt leading up to a fight to get their opponent to be extra aggressive. It's cool to see how guys will use non fighting tactics to work in their favor.
 
I like when fighters dance, after they knock a mofo out
 
