I think a really cool moment in 2024 was when Topuria tried to get Max to stand right in front of him at the beginning of the fight, basically using Maxs signature move against him. And Max responds with a lot of wit by making the Matador symbol, using Topurias nickname against him.



It’s always cool to see personality show during the fight, especially when it’s the beginning of the fight and it’s so tense. Like how can they taunt and make jokes right now there’s so much on the line.



You don’t really see it at the highest levels of the sport often. You would never see Mighty Mouse, GSP, Aldo, Jones, or Fedor do those kind of things mid fight. They were literally all about taking care of business.



The only people at the absolute highest levels of the sport was Anderson, Khabib, and Volk; but they only did it after they basically secured the victory because of how many levels they were above their opponent. Also Garbrandt to Cruz. Merab is also kind of fucking crazy too lol



I think taunting ultimately plays a part in the downfall of someone’s career or at least it’s a symptom of a bigger issue. They get too lax or have too much fun and get lost in the sauce.

We saw Anderson pay for it, although that was his style but he did it way too much against the Chris. Volk only started doing it after Max 3. Merab has been distracted so many times with so many different things in the octagon. Volk was taunting Ilia and got ktfo, same with Garbrandt to TJ. You can’t play games out there if you want the ultimate longevity for your career.