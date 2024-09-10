Tanigawa does it again ( virtual survivor 2)

Is this Virtua Fighter irl or some shit? Idk whats going on, but I'm enjoying it.



Can you clear up why it is that, as far as I can tell, until the last 2 or 3 years it doesn't appear that Ganryujima was MMA? It seems that Inoke Bombaye 2022 counted as legitimate wins and losses, but I'd noticed for years that matches in Ganryujima originally didn't count towards anyone's record. Tapology has a number of Lelo's fights in Ganryujima listed as custom rules bouts. I've never really studied into Ganryujima, always presumed it was just an MMA fight on an open mat. Where exactly did those early cards differ from a normal MMA match?