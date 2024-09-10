Tanigawa does it again ( virtual survivor 2)

Is this Virtua Fighter irl or some shit? Idk whats going on, but I'm enjoying it.

Can you clear up why it is that, as far as I can tell, until the last 2 or 3 years it doesn't appear that Ganryujima was MMA? It seems that Inoke Bombaye 2022 counted as legitimate wins and losses, but I'd noticed for years that matches in Ganryujima originally didn't count towards anyone's record. Tapology has a number of Lelo's fights in Ganryujima listed as custom rules bouts. I've never really studied into Ganryujima, always presumed it was just an MMA fight on an open mat. Where exactly did those early cards differ from a normal MMA match?
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Is this Virtua Fighter irl or some shit? Idk whats going on, but I'm enjoying it.

Can you clear up why it is that, as far as I can tell, until the last 2 or 3 years it doesn't appear that Ganryujima was MMA? It seems that Inoke Bombaye 2022 counted as legitimate wins and losses, but I'd noticed for years that matches in Ganryujima originally didn't count towards anyone's record. Tapology has a number of Lelo's fights in Ganryujima listed as custom rules bouts. I've never really studied into Ganryujima, always presumed it was just an MMA fight on an open mat. Where exactly did those early cards differ from a normal MMA match?
Click to expand...
U mean Ganryujima? AKA moat?
I remember some forum posts here at sherdog with their rules.
I believe there's a ring-out rule on it... Something like 3 ring-outs: win.
Limited ground game (15 seconds only)
No weight classes
Fights are based on fighting style (Capoera x Sumo, for example)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,927
Messages
56,161,884
Members
175,091
Latest member
GloveParadox

Share this page

Back
Top