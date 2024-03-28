Activists say the announcement has condemned Afghan women to return to the darkest days of Taliban rule in the 1990s. Photograph: Sanaullah Seiam/AFP/Getty

The Taliban’s announcement that it is resuming publicly stoning women to death has been enabled by the international community’s silence, human rights groups have said.

Hibatullah Akhundzada said: 'The Taliban's work did not end with the takeover of Kabul, it has only just begun.' Photograph: Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty





“They tested their draconian policies one by one, and have reached this point because there is no one to hold them accountable for the abuses. Through the bodies of Afghan women, the Taliban demand and command moral and societal orders. We should all be warned that if not stopped, more and more will come.”

“However, their leader’s latest endorsement of women’s public stoning to death is a flagrant violation of international human rights laws, including Cedaw [the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women].”

Hamidi said Afghan women were now in effect powerless to defend themselves from persecution and injustice.



Most recently, in February, the Taliban Samira Hamidi, an Afghan activist and campaigner at Amnesty International, said: “In the past two and half years, the Taliban has dismantled institutions that were providing services to Afghan women.Hamidi said Afghan women were now in effect powerless to defend themselves from persecution and injustice.In the past year alone, Taliban-appointed judges ordered 417 public floggings and executions, according to Afghan Witness , a research group monitoring human rights in Afghanistan. Of these, 57 were women.Most recently, in February, the Taliban executed people in public at stadiums in Jawzjan and Ghazni provinces. The militant group has urged people to attend executions and punishments as a “lesson” but banned filming or photography.