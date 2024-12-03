Take me over

I don't mean by telling me to wank myself to death or jump off a bridge, but what would you do in my situation?



These are just some random thoughts that are bothering me, and I'd like advice on how to tackle them properly.



I'm on annual leave and instead of feeling happy and relaxed, I'm having serious doubts about myself. The fact that I'm watching wave after wave of Korean Dramas where every main character looks like pure beauty, doesn't exactly help either. Damn fine shows though.



I'm thirty-eight, I'm ageing and I'm going thin around the crown of my head. My hair is long and I'm waiting for the missus to cut it on her day off, because I don't trust barbers nowadays. I'd shave it thin, but I have growths on my head, including a big one by my crown, so I'm assuming that I'd look hideous without hair. I'd like to go Stage 4, no lower, as always.



I'm fat and though I've been overweight for a long time, I've only felt it in cases of mobility and not every day life. Yes, I'm also somewhat big boned (this is going to give me some shit) and I have been focusing more on heavier weights on the machines at the gym when I realised that I was too heavy to run like I used to, but it's only over the last six months or so that I've been feeling things like the double chin, the man tits, seeing the gut go through the legs when doing a squat. I've been very on and off when it's come to the gym over the years, but this is what I usually do...



- 1 Mile run

- 3 Mile bike

- 385 lb leg press

- 150 kg incline press

- lateral raises (can't remember the weight, bottom stack)

- similar machine to the lateral raise but putting the arms in front and not up (same, can't remember weight, bottom stack)

- 45kg bicep curls (shit form as my wrists are weak)

- three sets of ten reps dips

- 2 sets of 5 pull ups, followed by 2 sets of 5 chin ups



It doesn't translate well to functionality. I still struggle to squat, for example. I need to do something different, but I also need one exercise that hits the entire body in one session. I'm thinking of putting push ups back in my routine, though they hurt my lower back. I'd like to do squats, push ups and pull ups freely and naturally, though it takes me a lot of mental prep to build the courage to actually do them. I'd love to be thinner and I'd like to be functional. Any advice will be greatly appreciated. I look online and I see a lot of complicated things when all I want to do is a bunch of basic movements and go.



Also, I've made plans on my diet but I have struggled to stick to it. Truth be told, not being able to cook has been a bane on my life. I've tried but it's never ended well. Also, my cooker is screwed and keeps tripping the circuit breaker in my flat.



I may also be thick as pigshit. I have a real issue in being unable to hold conversations or cultivate a debate when talking. I may attribute it to brain rot. I've been online a lot over the years, read all sorts of things, but I can't recall them for conversation? I think that the last point was when my father brought up Kier Starmer and Vladimir Putin, and all I could say was "I don't really care, I just focus on my lot and that's it". I don't know if I'm just mentally lazy or retarded. I have suspicions about my cognitive faculties and I think that they may have changed or degraded. I haven't read an actual book for years either. A lot of reading on the internet, sure, but I haven't sat down and read a physical book in a long time. Has reading all of that driven in the War Room meant nothing?



Oh, the Korean men in those K-Dramas wear wicked suits. I'd like to wear suits, though I may wait until I've cleaned myself up a bit first. I'll probably have an involuntary tonsure by the time that I have bought some.



So far, I've confessed that I'm old, fat, balding and dumb. What else?



I think that some of it may be to do with my environment. Christ sake, England is so bloody boring. These towns around London are just nothing but a few shops, houses and roads that lead to and from work. London itself is bustling, but I always just end up strolling around and not actually doing much. I've never visited East or North London either, just Croydon to the South and the towns in the West, as that's close to where I am.



I am buying a property, in one of these quiet little towns with not much to do. It's a flat with not much around it, but at least it's something. In my head I think to myself, maybe I can do more? I'll have room to store one or two things, maybe get some home equipment like a foldable rower and some kettlebells? Of course, just buying exercise equipment still isn't really living is it?



Shit I don't know. I just needed a ramble. Flame away.