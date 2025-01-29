Wrath of Foamy
I've spent most of my working life living in, or around West London. I lived in Ealing and Hounslow, as well as in towns near the edge of the borough.
I've visited central several times, but aside from Croydon in the South, never really touched North, East or South.
I'm just curious, so a question to my fellow English brethren. What are they like and is there anything to visit there?
