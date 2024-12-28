Indie Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter (Feb 2025)

There was a previous discussion thread regarding the first game so I know there's a number of posters who have enjoyed it. I figure now is a great time to start a new conversation about the sequel since it release on January 28, 2025 which is exactly a month from now.

The game is listed at 24.99 but it does offer a discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers that brings down the price to 19.99. This is a steal imo, game is probably going to be just as good if not better than the first one. Not sure about Steam users but I imagine they get a discount too.

Anyway, I'll be posting my thoughts on the game as I play it next month. Anyone else planning to pick this title up?

 
Thanks, Z.

I'm curious to know what combat changes Ratkind can expect in the sequel.

And lol @ cheeky marketing: Elden Ring, Dark Souls & Bloodborne but with a twist. That's knowing your audience.
 
