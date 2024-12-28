  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Indie Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter **Tuesday

There was a previous discussion thread regarding the first game so I know there's a number of posters who have enjoyed it. I figure now is a great time to start a new conversation about the sequel since it release on January 28, 2025 which is exactly a month from now.

The game is listed at 24.99 but it does offer a discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers that brings down the price to 19.99. This is a steal imo, game is probably going to be just as good if not better than the first one. Not sure about Steam users but I imagine they get a discount too.

Anyway, I'll be posting my thoughts on the game as I play it next month. Anyone else planning to pick this title up?

 
Thanks, Z.

I'm curious to know what combat changes Ratkind can expect in the sequel.

And lol @ cheeky marketing: Elden Ring, Dark Souls & Bloodborne but with a twist. That's knowing your audience.
 
I changed the title again. It actually releases in January. They pushed the release date forward.

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter will transport players to a challenging frozen world, featuring new gameplay mechanics such as elemental effects for weapons and a day-night cycle that influences enemy spawns. The Soulslike-style action RPG is set to launch on January 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

https://fextralife.com/tails-of-iron-2-whiskers-of-winter-release-date-announced/
 
Dude, day-night cycle will be cool AF. That's not done too often among side-scrollers, to my recollection. This studio has shown no lack of artistic vision and execution. I noticed earlier too the track used in the official game trailer is the theme song from the show Vikings, which was a personal fave of mine.
 
I started the first one like a month ago and liked what I was playing. It was hard but I enjoyed it. I was jumping around games at the time though and it didn’t stick. I always planned on going back to it.
 
Found it hard too. The combat has this staccato or disconnected rhythm to it. I remember an early training-wheels boss called Clubba something kicking my butt and I was like WTF is happening here.
 
The timing was strange but once you get it down, it follows for the whole game and you get the hang of it. I really enjoyed the story, art and narration. Beautiful game.
 
My experience with that boss also. Later on you’re getting attacked from two different directions by normal mobs and it’s not easy to deal with.
 
I reinstalled Tails 1 this week and picked up where I'd left off! I'm just past saving the blacksmith – somewhere mid-game, I hazard. I'm gauging how the sequel will click with me in the interim and seeing how far I can take 1.
 
I was going to play an hour before work but realized it releases at 10 am ET. Played ninja Gaiden black 2 instead for a bit. Great games this year
 
First boss killed me a bunch of times lol. He’s actually not that bad but this games controls are a lot different from the other stuff I’m currently playing. Trick was to hold onto the traps until the second half of his lifebar.
 
Everyone is saying it’s awesome and improves on the original in every way: cooler side quests, deeper combat, better fast-travel et cetera.
 
I’d be interested to know if they kept the DualSense feature where you could use the touchpad to nav + zoom the map like an iPhone. I found that out by accident and don’t know if many knew you could do it. Cool stuff.
 
