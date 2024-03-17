Tai Tuivasa was never that good

It's taken two long years but finally he is out of the top 10. He was never an elite heavyweight. He got a gift matchup against Derrick Lewis, who has the power to win and lose against anyone in the division. Tai fought him at the right time and got all the way to a title eliminator with Cyril Gane. Imagine if he had gotten a freak KO in that fight and was the one welcoming Jon Jones to the division. His grappling has sucked all these years, he never deserved top 10 status. He's a brawler with zero ground game. Someone with this skill set would never even earn a top 10 fight in the lighter divisions.
 
Was he ever your friend?

giphy.gif
 
I've said this 4years ago. A lot of people just didn't want to admit it because he's "exciting." Exciting doesn't always mean skilled. He reminds me of a modern day Cabbage Correia. He's probably going to get cut but he should head over to bare knuckle, his skill set belongs there instead.
 
He's literally a bar room brawler. Poor man's Tank Abbott with a much nicer demeanor.
 
