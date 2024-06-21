  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Tai Tuivasa vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik set for UFC 305 on Aug 18th

Who wins?

Tai by submission. Didn't Rozenstruik get submitted in under 3 minutes by Jailton?
 
Tai is just a sloppy fat can at this point who need to lay off the Dominos and actually work on trying to develop somewhat of a ground game

Should just stick to food eating contests instead of MMA
 
Tai is just a sloppy fat can at this point who need to lay off the Dominos and actually work on trying to develop somewhat of a ground game

Should just stick to food eating contests instead of MMA
Yeah i think a lot of people thought he's fat cause he's Samoan but that's clearly not the case. He's just woefully undisciplined. If he was serious he'd have dropped some weight by now, he's barely hanging on in the top-15 and is losing to everybody.
 
When two fat men are fighting we should have a fat special guest referee. I suggest the pork chop know as Ronda Rousey but we all know she’s a wild hog and may not agree to it. She might be getting her hooves filed down that day or something.
 
Rozenstruik by TKO round 2 or 3. Tuivasa is just too sloppy, he is a sloppy mess, never been impressed with him personally. Rozenstruik is much more technical and accurate and has a lot of striking experience

Tuivasa saying he is happy its not a wrestler, but honestly he gets dropped like every fight in the striking, he's been beaten up in the striking a lot in UFC, and its not hard to drop him.

I thought we might get Rozenstruik vs Lewis next.
 
Yeah i think a lot of people thought he's fat cause he's Samoan but that's clearly not the case. He's just woefully undisciplined. If he was serious he'd have dropped some weight by now, he's barely hanging on in the top-15 and is losing to everybody.
i mean he is fat because he's Samoan, but he's sloppy and out of shape because he's a slob. you can be fat and still be in shape. Cain, Fedor, Mark Hunt, they were all pudgy or fat but when they were in shape they were in shape. i don't think i've ever seen Tai in shape. that beer drinking out of the shoe shit isn't just a gimmick, that's how that dude lives his life.

i mean look at his "evolution". he's probably worse now than when he first came to UFC. now he literally just punches, at least before he threw kicks and flying knees. now he just throws punches and has never improved his ground game. he's like a UFC 1 fighter level of skill.
 
Tai is just a sloppy fat can at this point who need to lay off the Dominos and actually work on trying to develop somewhat of a ground game

Should just stick to food eating contests instead of MMA
