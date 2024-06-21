Yeah i think a lot of people thought he's fat cause he's Samoan but that's clearly not the case. He's just woefully undisciplined. If he was serious he'd have dropped some weight by now, he's barely hanging on in the top-15 and is losing to everybody.Tai is just a sloppy fat can at this point who need to lay off the Dominos and actually work on trying to develop somewhat of a ground game
Should just stick to food eating contests instead of MMA
Tai by submission. Didn't Rozenstruik get submitted in under 3 minutes by Jailton?
Have you seen Rozenstruik fight?Tai by submission?
lol.
Have you seen Tai fight?
