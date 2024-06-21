Portland8242 said: Yeah i think a lot of people thought he's fat cause he's Samoan but that's clearly not the case. He's just woefully undisciplined. If he was serious he'd have dropped some weight by now, he's barely hanging on in the top-15 and is losing to everybody. Click to expand...

i mean he is fat because he's Samoan, but he's sloppy and out of shape because he's a slob. you can be fat and still be in shape. Cain, Fedor, Mark Hunt, they were all pudgy or fat but when they were in shape they were in shape. i don't think i've ever seen Tai in shape. that beer drinking out of the shoe shit isn't just a gimmick, that's how that dude lives his life.i mean look at his "evolution". he's probably worse now than when he first came to UFC. now he literally just punches, at least before he threw kicks and flying knees. now he just throws punches and has never improved his ground game. he's like a UFC 1 fighter level of skill.