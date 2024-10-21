













Alright, Sherbums, this one’s for you! Our boy Tai Tuivasa, alongside his brother Logan, went and did the impossible—they WON the 2024 Celebrity Edition of The Amazing Race Australia!



For those Sherbums who don’t even know what The Amazing Race is, let me break it down for you real quick. The Amazing Race is a globally popular competition where teams of two race around the world, completing physical and mental challenges, solving clues, and traveling between countries with the least resources. All while being timed!



That’s right, Bam Bam didn’t just lay out people in the octagon, he went worldwide and crushed every challenge thrown his way.



Here’s a breakdown of what these legends went through:



• Countries Conquered: Argentina, South Africa, Namibia, and Thailand. These dudes weren’t just lounging; they trekked through the Namib Desert, navigated the chaotic streets of Bangkok, and more!

• Challenges Faced: From insane physical tasks to mental hurdles, they showed their versatility. In Namibia, they tackled desert tasks; in Thailand, they maneuvered through the stunning Phang Nga landscapes, and that’s not even counting the stressful, strategic elements involved in just getting from one place to the next.

• The Final Showdown: The final leg took them to Bangkok, where Tai and Logan threw down in a neck-and-neck battle with other celebs. They pulled off the win, earning $100,000 for their charity. Absolute legends!



Now, here’s what I can’t wrap my head around: how come no one’s talking about this? Sherbums, if it was ANYONE else, y’all would be posting nonstop, but because it’s Tai, everyone’s quiet. Show the man some respect!



What do you think? Would Tai be a shoe-in for future adventure competitions, or do you reckon his win was a fluke? Let me know, but until then—give Bam Bam his flowers!