Media Buvaisar Saitiev the wrestling GOAT (3 times OL gold medalist and 6 times world champion has died today) Chimaev´s wrestling coach in his last camp

Buvaisar Saitiev, 3-time Olympic champion wrestler, dies at 49; Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev pay tribute​

By Damon Martin@DamonMartin Mar 2, 2025, 2:58pm EST

2071870253.0.jpg


Buvaisar Saitiev, who many consider the greatest freestyle wrestler of all-time, has died at the age of 49.

His death was first reported to Russian news agency TASS via Mikhail Mamiashvili, the head of the Russian Wrestling Federation, on Sunday. According to the initial report, Saitiev passed away in Moscow.

There are no further details at this time about the cause of death.

Recognized as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the history of the sport, Saitiev racked up numerous championships during his legendary career including three Olympic gold medals while also serving as a six-time World Champion in freestyle wrestling.

A native of Dagestan, Saitiev left his home to train in Siberia before eventually debuting on the world stage where he was an immediate force of nature. He captured his first Olympic gold medal during the 1996 games in Atlanta with a dominant run through the field that included a victory over American wrestling legend Kenny Monday.

While Saitiev didn’t face defeat often during his career, he actually suffered an upset loss to American Brandon Slay during the 2000 Olympic games that eliminated him from the competition. Slay went onto capture gold in his absence after his loss in the final match was overturned due to his opponent testing positive for steroids.

Saitiev returned with a vengeance for the 2004 Olympics where he outscored his competition by a total of 32-5 and blanked his final two opponents with combined score of 15-0.

His final Olympics came in 2008 when Saitiev once again dominated the field with another stunning display during the tournament.

During a 13-year span while competing in the Olympics and the World Championships of wrestling a total of 11 times, Saitiev only suffered two losses while capturing nine total gold medals.

Following news of Saitiev’s passing, retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and current 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev both posted tributes to him on Instagram.

“You inspired millions of children around the world and we will miss you,” Nurmagomedov wrote (via Google translate). “I express my sincere condolences to [your] family and loved ones.”



“A legend is gone,” Makhachev wrote. “Condolences to all relatives and friends, we will miss you.”



Buvaisar Saitiev, 3-time Olympic champion wrestler, dies at 49; Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev pay tribute

Buvaisar Saitiev, who is widely regarded as possibly the greatest freestyle wrestler of all time after capturing three Olympic gold medals and six World Championships, has tragically died at the age of 49
He wasn't a dagestani, he's a Chechen born in a Chechen territory that russia gave to dagestan
 
I think it´s an honest mistake on the journalist but yes Saitiev is Chechen everybody knows that.

By the way the cause of death is sudden heart attack - RIP
 
RIP
 
The guy was an artist. Anyone not familiar needs to watch some matches ASAP.

49 is far too young. Saw recent videos and he looked healthy, but I guess you never know. RIP
 
Wow...RIP

The best freestyle wrestler of all time....my favourite wrestler alongside John Smith...

Here's a nice little video from Pat Smith, four time NCAA champion, a brother of John Smith, talking about Saitiev in his earlier career.

 
