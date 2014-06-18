Tai chi Chuan in MMA

UnshavenRaven
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- May 23, 2008
- Messages
- 139
- Reaction score
- 0
Former UFC fighter Nick Osipczak shows off the "24 form" from Yang Style Tai Chi'Chuan.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsdiJ52T4wI
A lot of people don't realize he was using basic (Tai Chi) Taiji foundation and principles in his pro MMA fights. Dude has a lot of talent and he's still a young guy, and he's never been finished; his only losses have come via split or unanimous decision. Supposedly, he may be coming back to MMA sometime later this year or next year.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qy3-P142cqM
Enjoy!
(Note: I don't know how to embed the videos directly, if someone could let me know, that'd be cool. Thanks!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsdiJ52T4wI
A lot of people don't realize he was using basic (Tai Chi) Taiji foundation and principles in his pro MMA fights. Dude has a lot of talent and he's still a young guy, and he's never been finished; his only losses have come via split or unanimous decision. Supposedly, he may be coming back to MMA sometime later this year or next year.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qy3-P142cqM
Enjoy!
(Note: I don't know how to embed the videos directly, if someone could let me know, that'd be cool. Thanks!)