Tai chi Chuan in MMA

Former UFC fighter Nick Osipczak shows off the "24 form" from Yang Style Tai Chi'Chuan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsdiJ52T4wI

A lot of people don't realize he was using basic (Tai Chi) Taiji foundation and principles in his pro MMA fights. Dude has a lot of talent and he's still a young guy, and he's never been finished; his only losses have come via split or unanimous decision. Supposedly, he may be coming back to MMA sometime later this year or next year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qy3-P142cqM

Enjoy!

Stop making fun of tai chi . **** fiu is a joke.
 
True Tai Chi -

But seriously, its a good spiritual martial art, but i think the combat effectiveness is minimal.
 
I've met plenty of people who claimed they have trained under "masters" that can replicate damage shown in Taichi Master. However, they will all share one simple notion - they do not wish to fight/compete due to fear of their own strength and that their style is the practical version of combat sports.
 
To lagofala: Tai chi in today's world has a lot of misunderstanding. This is because the "health and wellness" aspect is more widespread and mainstream, but it's only a partial aspect of Tai chi.

The original purpose of Taichi has always been combat. Plain and simple. Taichi mechanics have already been applied many times in Sanda (aka Sanshou) competition.

A lot of teachers only teach the watered down "holistic" part (which is just fine for basic exercise). But a good quality teacher will teach the wrestling, joint lock, and efficient body structure of its practice.

If you haven't clicked the videos I posted above, one of them has highlights of Nicks fights in the UFC.

Here's some footage of pro MMA fighters Diego Sanchez and Joe Duarte feeling firsthand the effects of some basic taichi. It's not magical mystics or trickery... just good, solid body mechanics and structure

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2ddeKTJ-Os
 
tai chi is fine for regulating your heartbeat and mindset, but aikido is where the real combat effectiveness lies.
 
Interesting. If he uses it and finds success with it, well then I guess it works.
 
I look like I'm doign Tai Chi when I'm shrooming
 
I'm sorry to say but aikido is utter bullshit. You can use some of the principles of it such as proper distancing and evasion but for the most part these moves just don't work. You might pull it off on some drunken asshole at a bar but it will not work on say a decent boxer or muay thai fighter. I gave it a fair shake and am certified but I don't find much of it to be combat effective as you put. There is 0 evidence of it actually being able to work in a real fight. I've searched for video clips for several years to no avail. maybe you were being sarcastic or I got trolled. If the shit worked you'd have found videos by now and not choreographed dances or demos.
 
man where do you go to meet plenty of these kinds of people
 
Very similar to the joint locks taught in a lot of traditional martial arts like hapkido.

As far as MMA fights go, it would be near impossible to pull a surprise joint lock off (not to mention small joint manipulation being illegal), but in a real life setting you can often catch an assailant that doesn't expect you to do something, which is what I assume these techniques were really developed for.
 
TMAs for the most part were developed for commoners to deal with shit in their every day lives, like muggings and robberies. They weren't developed to be some ultimate fighting form that can defeat all others in fair competitive combat -- they were just marketed that way at some point when people realized there was a lot of money to be made. You also have to consider that most TMAs were developed by 110 lbs men to combat other 110 lbs men. Sure, things can also work against much larger opponents that are absolutely physically incompetent, but I mean, it's a no brainer that if the larger man is equally trained, he will probably kick your ass.
 
I'm chinese, grew up in that kind of environment and have taken Tai Chi lessons. It's really good for strengthening the mind and body (my grandmother does it all the time), and i understand the history between the Wudang and Taoism thing (using the opponents strength against him).

But in a pro MMA match i remain unconvinced by its effectiveness.
 
giphy.gif
 
Practical Aikido is the new boxing.

[YT]4_VG8It3i-U&hd=1[/YT]
 
