Tai chi Chuan in MMA

aModerateThreat said: tai chi is fine for regulating your heartbeat and mindset, but aikido is where the real combat effectiveness lies.

I'm sorry to say but aikido is utter bullshit. You can use some of the principles of it such as proper distancing and evasion but for the most part these moves just don't work. You might pull it off on some drunken asshole at a bar but it will not work on say a decent boxer or muay thai fighter. I gave it a fair shake and am certified but I don't find much of it to be combat effective as you put. There is 0 evidence of it actually being able to work in a real fight. I've searched for video clips for several years to no avail. maybe you were being sarcastic or I got trolled. If the shit worked you'd have found videos by now and not choreographed dances or demos.