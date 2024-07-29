Rumored Tag-team fight post UFC 304 in the hotel lobby: MVP & Volk vs Basharat Bros

No idea of what is the beef but MVP and the Basharat Bros used to be teammates at London Shootfighters




Book it Dana!!!!
 
Damn Basrat bros in my opinion are the most underated fighters in ufc. If it was those two vs MVP, fortunate MVP had Volk being a peacemaker, else they probably stomped MVPs head in. Both are better fighters than MVP, just smaller.
 
JustOnce said:
Damn Basrat bros in my opinion are the most underated fighters in ufc. If it was those two vs MVP, fortunate MVP had Volk being a peacemaker, else they probably stomped MVPs head in. Both are better fighters than MVP, just smaller.
MVP called Volk on short notice for the tag-team fight
 
JustOnce said:
Damn Basrat bros in my opinion are the most underated fighters in ufc. If it was those two vs MVP, fortunate MVP had Volk being a peacemaker, else they probably stomped MVPs head in. Both are better fighters than MVP, just smaller.
so 2 douchebags is better than one?
How would they do one on one....I doubt either of them is better than MVP.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
<{cruzshake}>

Do you wanna be a fucking fighter? These guys do bro. let em bang.
giphy.gif
 
kingmob6 said:
so 2 douchebags is better than one?
How would they do one on one....I doubt either of them is better than MVP.
well MVP is like what, two, three weight classes above? They ARE better fighters. They are just a lot smaller.

I don't know what other two are like, but if you ask me, MVP always came off like a douche, and who would disagree with that? Other than sometimes he appears to sound mature in interviews, especially recently.
 
Koala said:
No idea of what is the beef but MVP and the Basharat Bros used to be teammates at London Shootfighters




Book it Dana!!!!
After a guy was just released for starting shit backstage, this seems really, really smart of all involved.

WELL DONE GUYS!
 
JustOnce said:
Damn Basrat bros in my opinion are the most underated fighters in ufc. If it was those two vs MVP, fortunate MVP had Volk being a peacemaker, else they probably stomped MVPs head in. Both are better fighters than MVP, just smaller.
You think that after watching little zahabi beat the older basharat?
 
