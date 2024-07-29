No idea of what is the beef but MVP and the Basharat Bros used to be teammates at London Shootfighters
Book it Dana!!!!
Cut them all
Volk shoulda just let em brawl.
MVP called Volk on short notice for the tag-team fightDamn Basrat bros in my opinion are the most underated fighters in ufc. If it was those two vs MVP, fortunate MVP had Volk being a peacemaker, else they probably stomped MVPs head in. Both are better fighters than MVP, just smaller.
so 2 douchebags is better than one?Damn Basrat bros in my opinion are the most underated fighters in ufc. If it was those two vs MVP, fortunate MVP had Volk being a peacemaker, else they probably stomped MVPs head in. Both are better fighters than MVP, just smaller.
Do you wanna be a fucking fighter? These guys do bro. let em bang.
How would they do one on one....I doubt either of them is better than MVP.
MVP back in the win column ? Time to make Leon vs MVP...
He probably couldn't resist the urge to get involved. He seems like the type who'd want to get in the mix with any fight, at any point lolVolk shoulda just let em brawl.
You think that after watching little zahabi beat the older basharat?