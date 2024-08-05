Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 61: Tybura vs. Spivac 2, Sat. Aug. 10 5pm ET ESPN, ESPN+

This Saturday it's UFC on ESPN 61: Tybura vs. Spivak 2. This card is at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada and features heavyweights Marcin Tybura (25-8) versus Sergey Spivak (16-4) in a rematch. Elsewhere on the card bantamweight Chris Gutierrez takes on Javid Basharat, Damon Jackson fights Jose Mariscal at featherweight and bantamweights Yan Santos and Chelsea Chandler will scrap.

What are your thoughts? Care to share predictions and breakdowns? Stay tuned throughout the week for pre-fight discussion leading up to the weigh-ins and play by play discussion. Please keep it civil. The floor is yours. Enjoy!

Date/Time: Saturday 08.10.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN +
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 11

UFC Fight Night


UFC ON ESPN 61 - TYBURA VS. SPIVAK 2​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
AUG 10, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

Main Event: Heavyweight
MARCIN TYBURA (25-8-0)
SERGEY SPIVAK (16-4-0)

Marcin 'Tybur' Tyburavs

MATCHFIGHTERS
10
Chris 'El Guapo' Gutierrez

Chris
Gutierrez
20-6-2
vs

Bantamweight
Javid 'The Snow Leopard' Basharat

Javid
Basharat
14-1-0
9
Damon 'Action' Jackson

Damon
Jackson
23-6-1
vs

Featherweight
Jose 'Chepe / Machine Gun' Mariscal

Jose
Mariscal
16-6-0
8
Yana 'Foxy' Santos

Yana
Santos
14-8-0
vs

Bantamweight
Chelsea Chandler

Chelsea
Chandler
6-2-0
7Allan
Nascimento
20-6-0		FlyweightJafel
Filho
16-3-0
6Toshiomi
Kazama
10-4-0		BantamweightCharalampos
Grigoriou
8-4-0
5Danny
Barlow
8-0-0		WelterweightNikolay
Veretennikov
12-4-0
4Karol
Rosa
17-6-0		BantamweightPannie
Kianzad
16-8-0
3Jhonata
Diniz
7-0-0		HeavyweightKarl
Williams
10-1-0
2Youssef
Zalal
14-5-1		FeatherweightJarno
Errens
14-5-1
1Stephanie
Luciano
5-1-1		StrawweightTalita
Alencar
5-0-1

UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2​

August 10, 2024​

UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Main Card ESPN/ESPN+ 7 PM et
Prelims ESPN/ESPN+ 4 PM et

Shillan and Duffy: UFC on ESPN 61 Preview​

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN AUG 5, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 61 with detailed predictions and picks for all 11 fights. While this is likely the shortest preview in the history of the Shillan & Duffy Show, the guys still found time for conversational sidetracks including wrestling at the 2024 Olympics, the unconditional love of one Long Island sports dad, The Sound of Music (again), and of course Bo Nickal.

0:00 Intro: Rhode Island's Hottest Concert Venue
12:03 Stephanie Luciano (5-1-1) vs. Talita Alencar (5-0-1)
19:38 Youssef Zalal (14-5-1) vs. Jarno Errens (14-5-1)
27:04 Jhonata Diniz (7-0) vs. Karl Williams (10-1)
33:37 Karol Rosa (17-6) vs. Pannie Kianzad (16-8)
41:11 Danny Barlow (8-0) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (12-4)
49:14 Toshiomi Kazama (10-4) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (8-4)
57:57 Allan Nascimento (20-6) vs. Jafel Filho (16-3)
1:05:56 Yana Santos (14-8, 1 NC) vs. Chelsea Chandler (6-2)
1:15:23 Damon Jackson (23-6-1, 1 NC) vs. Jose Mariscal (16-6)
1:25:17 Chris Gutierrez (20-6-2) vs. Javid Basharat (14-1, 1 NC)
1:36:48 Marcin Tybura (25-8) vs. Sergey Spivak (16-4)
1:50:01 Bonus: Keith gets bold on Olympic wrestling
1:52:20 A quick rundown of all the picks



I'll be watching to see Damon Jacksons hair, good lord I couldn't believe how beautiful his hair was last fight, never seen such a good transformation before, his hairline used to be towards his spine it was that far back, but just like magic he had superman hair last fight. Really interested to see it this time.

I think we all said last time on playbyplay that its a real shame he is only 5'11'', because his new hairline would certainly pass for a sherdogger account.
 
Damon's hairline has almost sold me, but I'm going to need a bit more help getting excited for this one.

The best I can do is point out Jhonata Diniz's debut, where he traded shots with Austin Lane and won. GIF below. He's going up against Karl Williams, who is 3-0 in the UFC, but all by decision.

giphy.gif
 


Due to injury, please note the following changes:

Javid Basharat has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Chris Gutierrez. Replacing Basharat will be UFC newcomer Quang Le, who makes his debut with an undefeated record of 8-0, with five of those wins coming by way of finish
Uros Medic has been removed from his welterweight bout with Danny Barlow. Replacing Medic will be Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Nikolay Veretennikov, who makes his UFC debut riding a three-fight win streak with all of those wins coming by way of finish
Jonny Parsons has been removed from his welterweight bout with Yusaku Kinoshita. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event

Additionally, due to illness, Allan Nascimento has been removed from his flyweight bout with Jafel Filho. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event.
Sorry, not meant to derail.

But I don’t create a new thread every time I fart. The regs know I make posts like this, in other threads occasionally.

There’s never any disrespect meant to the TS.

I was supposed to move yesterday. But shit happens. Had a SNAFU. Set me back 24 hours. But, I’m all moved in tonight.

It’s a great little studio apt. in a motel that is being completely renovated (still ongoing for about 50% of the suites). No apartment that hasn’t been completely reno’d yet are available for rent. Only as they are completely done. Then they become available. There is probably 30ish suites in total.

A buddy of mine told me about a guy in the complex that died last week (RIP). So, I was in the phone with Edmonton, and Calgary until the next day.

But I got it. It’s only $1100/month, totally furnished with brand new everything. And laundry, WiFi, cable, etc included.

Trust me. That’s a great price. And things like that just bring up your general mood. There’s enough shitty hands dealt to people in life. So, getting the odd really nice hand from the dealer is pretty sweet.

Just waiting on the red tape from the US government. But I’ll be returning to VA, as soon as I my resident alien paperwork comes through.

Canadian government.. US government. They’re both slow as fuck.

It is what it is. But today was a really good day.

I WILL do a proper pre-fight post. But, I just wanted to let folks know everything went great with the move.

Thank you for the thread @PurpleStorm

No offence intended, my friend. Please forgive my boorish self.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Sorry, not meant to derail.

But I don’t create a new thread every time I fart. The regs know I make posts like this, in other threads occasionally.

There’s never any disrespect meant to the TS.

I was supposed to move yesterday. But shit happens. Had a SNAFU. Set me back 24 hours. But, I’m all moved in tonight.

It’s a great little studio apt. in a motel that is being completely renovated (still ongoing for about 50% of the suites). No apartment that hasn’t been completely reno’d yet are available for rent. Only as they are completely done. Then they become available. There is probably 30ish suites in total.

A buddy of mine told me about a guy in the complex that died last week (RIP). So, I was in the phone with Edmonton, and Calgary until the next day.

But I got it. It’s only $1100/month, totally furnished with brand new everything. And laundry, WiFi, cable, etc included.

Trust me. That’s a great price. And things like that just bring up your general mood. There’s enough shitty hands dealt to people in life. So, getting the odd really nice hand from the dealer is pretty sweet.

Just waiting on the red tape from the US government. But I’ll be returning to VA, as soon as I my resident alien paperwork comes through.

Canadian government.. US government. They’re both slow as fuck.

It is what it is. But today was a really good day.

I WILL do a proper pre-fight post. But, I just wanted to let folks know everything went great with the move.

Thank you for the thread @PurpleStorm

No offence intended, my friend. Please forgive my boorish self.
Is your new studio apartment where you'll be watching UFC on ESPN 61: Tybura vs. Spivac 2?
 
Not a derail at all Temp. Congratulations on your good news! Look forward to your fight breakdowns and predictions. Thanks for being a frequent contributor to this thread.
 

Preview: UFC on ESPN 61 Prelims​

Rosa vs. Kianzad​

TOM FEELY AUG 7, 2024

Late changes to the UFC on ESPN 61 lineup resulted in a tight four-bout undercard for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s latest offering this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The featured spot goes to one of the more interesting contests on the entire show, as Karol Rosa comes off one of the best fights of 2023 and looks to put together another strong performance against Pannie Kianzad in the women’s bantamweight division. Elsewhere, a heavyweight clash between Jhonata Diniz and Karl Williams provides some intrigue as a pure striker-versus-wrestler styles clash, and featherweight Youssef Zalal looks to build on an electric return to the UFC in a confrontation with Jarno Errens at 145 pounds.

Now to the preview for the UFC on ESPN 61 prelims:

Women’s Bantamweights​

#8 WBW | Karol Rosa (17-6, 6-3 UFC) vs. #11 WBW | Pannie Kianzad (16-8, 5-5 UFC)

ODDS: Rosa (-205), Kianzad (+170)

Has Rosa finally turned things around? Rosa’s UFC debut was an afterthought in 2019, but she immediately showed the chops to be a potential contender. She threw down with Lara Fritzen for three rounds at an eye-popping pace, with Rosa walking away with the victory, and that combination of aggression and pace figured to drown most of the UFC’s bantamweight hopefuls. That held true early on, but as Rosa worked her way up the ladder, her output slowly waned for seemingly no particular reason. She’d get neutralized by wrestlers from time to time, but her performances remained somewhat aimless whenever there wasn’t much of a takedown threat. It seemed about time to write her off—at least in terms of recapturing that aggression—until her December bout with Irene Aldana, an unlikely contender for “Fight of the Year” that saw the two throw down for 15 minutes, with Rosa turning back the clock for her best performance in years despite losing the decision. Rosa keeping that approach will be important against Kianzad, particularly given the Swede’s historical issues against aggressive opponents. It has been nearly a decade since Kianzad seemingly imploded just as she was peaking as a prospect, but “Banzai” has done an impressive job of slowly rebuilding herself over the ensuing years. Given time and space to work, Kianzad is a well-rounded fighter who can hang just about anywhere and plug away at a solid pace, but recent losses to Ketlen Vieira and Macy Chiasson have driven home her major weakness. Kianzad just doesn’t have much of an answer, physically or stylistically, for an opponent willing to march forward and play the bully with a lot of wrestling mixed in. This would be a coinflip if Rosa returns to her passive ways, but the hope is that the Brazilian has turned a corner once again. The pick is Rosa via decision.

Jump To »
Rosa vs. Kianzad
Williams vs. Diniz
Zalal vs. Errens
Luciano vs. Alencar

www.sherdog.com

Preview: UFC on ESPN 61 Prelims - Rosa vs. Kianzad

Late changes to the lineup resulted in a tight four-bout undercard for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s latest offering this Saturday in Las Vegas.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
I hope this is going to be a card no one is thrilled to watch that ends up being one of the best all year, but personally I don't see any matchups that would hint at that potential. So I have no expectations that it will prove anyone wrong, but mma entertainment is never guaranteed.
 
