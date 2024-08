Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 61: Tybura vs. Spivac 2, Sat. Aug. 10 5pm ET ESPN, ESPN+

Sorry, not meant to derail.But I don’t create a new thread every time I fart. The regs know I make posts like this, in other threads occasionally.There’s never any disrespect meant to the TS.I was supposed to move yesterday. But shit happens. Had a SNAFU. Set me back 24 hours. But, I’m all moved in tonight.It’s a great little studio apt. in a motel that is being completely renovated (still ongoing for about 50% of the suites). No apartment that hasn’t been completely reno’d yet are available for rent. Only as they are completely done. Then they become available. There is probably 30ish suites in total.A buddy of mine told me about a guy in the complex that died last week (RIP). So, I was in the phone with Edmonton, and Calgary until the next day.But I got it. It’s only $1100/month, totally furnished with brand new everything. And laundry, WiFi, cable, etc included.Trust me. That’s a great price. And things like that just bring up your general mood. There’s enough shitty hands dealt to people in life. So, getting the odd really nice hand from the dealer is pretty sweet.Just waiting on the red tape from the US government. But I’ll be returning to VA, as soon as I my resident alien paperwork comes through.Canadian government.. US government. They’re both slow as fuck.It is what it is. But today was a really good day.I WILL do a proper pre-fight post. But, I just wanted to let folks know everything went great with the move.Thank you for the thread @PurpleStorm No offence intended, my friend. Please forgive my boorish self.