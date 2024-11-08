Susie Wiles: Who is Trump’s new chief of staff? The 67-year-old - whose father was an American football star - will be the first woman in the job.

Trump thanks 'ice maiden' Susan Wiles in victory speechUS President-elect Donald Trump has announced his campaign manager, Susan Summerall Wiles, will serve as his White House chief of staff when he takes over the presidency next year.In a statement, Trump said that Wiles "just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history" and "is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected"."It is a well deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female chief of staff in United States history," he continued. "I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”Wiles, 67, is the first woman to be appointed White House chief of staff.Donald Trump is truly showing how much he is going to oppress women. Truly disturbing no female will be safe from him.