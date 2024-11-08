Social Susie Wiles will be Donald Trump's chief of staff and the first woman to be appointed to the position

www.bbc.com

Susie Wiles: Who is Trump’s new chief of staff?

The 67-year-old - whose father was an American football star - will be the first woman in the job.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

Trump thanks 'ice maiden' Susan Wiles in victory speech

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced his campaign manager, Susan Summerall Wiles, will serve as his White House chief of staff when he takes over the presidency next year.

In a statement, Trump said that Wiles "just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history" and "is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected".

"It is a well deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female chief of staff in United States history," he continued. "I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

Wiles, 67, is the first woman to be appointed White House chief of staff.

Donald Trump is truly showing how much he is going to oppress women. Truly disturbing no female will be safe from him.
 
Her father called Super Bowl XXXIII with John Madden. The Broncos beat the Falcons and it was SB MVP John Elway's last game.
 
Poon Goon said:
Her father called Super Bowl XXXIII with John Madden. The Broncos beat the Falcons and it was SB MVP John Elway's last game.
Click to expand...

Dude.. you gonna get me emotional. My dad waited his entire life for those two Superbowls. I grew up watching the Donkeys every Sunday with him my entire childhood.

This moment will always live rent free

hq720.jpg


The absolute joy on his face after enduring those three humiliating defeats...
 
Trump is months away from being inaugurated and he's already making history.
 
Croo67 said:
Obviously Trump hasn’t got the message that he’s oppressing women.
Click to expand...

Cue “he indoctrinated her to be this way” “he abused her” “he brainwashed her” “she isn’t a real woman!” “She’s racist” Etc etc etc

Oh, and the POC who voted for Trump are clearly racist against themselves. White progressives know a racist when they see one!
 
Latest posts

