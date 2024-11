filthybliss said: If you hate ID politics, you should probably quit using it too. Click to expand...

Here's the difference. Trump didn't announce long before his pick that it would have to be a woman. He chose who he felt was the best person for the job, and she just happened to be a woman. He didn't do it for brownie points. So, there shouldn't really be an issue with this glass ceiling breaking. Do you somehow have an issue with a female Chief of Staff now?