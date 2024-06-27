  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crime Supreme Court just made it harder to prosecute elected officials for taking bribes

There was no doubt how Alito and Thomas were going to rule since they have taken 100’s of thousands or in Thomas case millions in bribes.
This with Citizen United is ensuring America is no longer We the People but We the Oligarchy.
Inching closer and closer to being Russia every day.
But Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the conservative majority, said “the government’s interpretation of the statue would create traps for unwary state and local officials.”

A gratuity or reward could be unethical or illegal under other laws, but it doesn’t violate the law Snyder was charged with breaking, he said.

Eh, this isn't quite as big of a deal as it's being made out. The conservative Justices focused on the text of the law as opposed to the intent. Its something that can be addressed by not having Federal Laws that rely so heavily on interpreting intent.

Not that I dobt think Thomas and Alito arent blatant corporatists who appreciate corruption, but this is pretty consistent with general conservative perspective. Federal Laws are often applied broadly when it comes to corruption, likely because they're intended to be non-specific.
 
Oh man, this will probably get it's own thread but they just ruled the Sackler Family cannot be shielded from liability for the opioid crisis. That's HYOOGE
 
Eh, this isn't quite as big of a deal as it's being made out. The conservative Justices focused on the text of the law as opposed to the intent.
I don't think that's right. From the dissent:

Snyder’s absurd and atextual reading of the statute is one only today’s Court could love. Ignoring the plain text of §666—which, again, expressly targets officials who “corruptly” solicit, accept, or agree to accept payments “intending to be influenced or rewarded”—the Court concludes that the statute does not criminalize gratuities at all. This is so, apparently, because “tate and local governments often regulate the gifts that state and local officials may accept,” ante, at 1, which, according to the majority, means that §666 cannot. The Court’s reasoning elevates nonexistent federalism concerns over the plain text of this statute and is a quintessential example of the tail wagging the dog. Section 666’sregulation of state, local, and tribal governments reflects Congress’s express choice to reach those and other entities receiving federal funds. And Congress not only had good reasons for doing so, it also had the authority to take such legislative action, as this Court has already recognized. See Sabri v. United States, 541 U. S. 600, 605, 608 (2004). We have long held that when Congress has appropriated federal money, it “does not have to sit by and accept the risk of operations thwarted by local and state improbity.” Id., at605. Both the majority and Snyder suggest that interpreting §666 to cover gratuities is problematic because it gives “federal prosecutors unwarranted power to allege crimes that should be handled at the State level.” App. 14–15 (emphasis added); see also ante, at 10–11. But woulds, coulds, and shoulds of this nature must be addressed across the stree twith Congress, not in the pages of the U. S. Reports. We have previously and wisely declined “to express [a] view as to [§666’s] soundness as a policy matter.” Sabri, 541 U. S., at 608, n. But, today, the Court can stay silent no longer. Its decision overrides the intent of Congress—and the policy preferences of the constituents that body represents—as unequivocally expressed by the plain text of the statute.
Seems that their concern was "states rights," rather than the text. And obviously Republicans on the court have a general belief that public corruption should be harder to prosecute for reasons that should be obvious to everyone.
 
