Rodtang looked slick against Superlek. Really good defense and didn’t rely on his chin much. That being said I think Takeru is a stylistic nightmare for Rodtang. He’s basically a rodtang with more speed and power. Only advantage is Rodtang seems to have better head movement/defense and elbows/clinch.



I also think Rodtang dominated a bigger superlek upon rewatching the fight. All superlek had was some early low kicks and that knockdown. Rodtang was walking him down and dominating him and all the gassed superlek was doing was hugging.



It also bothered me how superlek said he was trying to be entertaining and didn’t care about winning or losing for the fans, but clearly he was trying to catch a breather and was NOT trying to be entertaining. He fucking killed that third round. (Not that I blame him for doing what he had to do, but don’t lie about trying to be entertaining when all you were doing was stalling.)

It really reminded me of Tenshin knocking down Takeru early, and then proceeding to flop around on the ground in order to catch a break. Bs imo. Both fights deserved to be 5 rounds, where I think Rodtang and Takeru show their heart, conditioning, and determination makes them the superior fighter.



But yeah Takeru has an unreal gas tank like Rodtang. Either way the fans win