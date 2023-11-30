News Superlek vs Takeru is set for ONE 165 in Tokyo, January 28

StonedLemur said:
I think Rodtang takes this one sir.
Rodtang would need to rely on his teeps to keep Takeru at bay. In the pocket Rodtang is far outgunned and much slower then Takeru. Power advantage is clearly in the favor of Takeru. I got Takeru by possible stoppage if I am being honest.
 
KID Yamamoto said:
Rodtang would need to rely on his teens to keep Takeru at bay. In the pocket Rodtang is far outgunned and much slower then Takeru. Power advantage is clearly in the favor of Takeru. I got Takeru by possible stoppage if I am being honest.
Im a fan of Rodtang, and I think you might be right but I gotta roll with my boy sir.
 
Kickboxing. Well, Takeru...

Is Muay Thai a god-tier style? Yes.
But still, this is kickboxing.
Pace and shot placement all night for Takeru.

I'll even agree with @KID Yamamoto that he could stop Rodtang.
 
I think Rodtang wins as long as he doesnt just brawl. Remember the ONE refs are either English, French, or Thai, all of which will allow more clinching than Takeru is used to from K-1.
 
I think Rodtang takes this one. Takeru has been dropped multiple times before and he's bound to get hit when Rodtang starts brawling. Don't mind either winning though.
 
Rodtang looked slick against Superlek. Really good defense and didn’t rely on his chin much. That being said I think Takeru is a stylistic nightmare for Rodtang. He’s basically a rodtang with more speed and power. Only advantage is Rodtang seems to have better head movement/defense and elbows/clinch.

I also think Rodtang dominated a bigger superlek upon rewatching the fight. All superlek had was some early low kicks and that knockdown. Rodtang was walking him down and dominating him and all the gassed superlek was doing was hugging.

It also bothered me how superlek said he was trying to be entertaining and didn’t care about winning or losing for the fans, but clearly he was trying to catch a breather and was NOT trying to be entertaining. He fucking killed that third round. (Not that I blame him for doing what he had to do, but don’t lie about trying to be entertaining when all you were doing was stalling.)
It really reminded me of Tenshin knocking down Takeru early, and then proceeding to flop around on the ground in order to catch a break. Bs imo. Both fights deserved to be 5 rounds, where I think Rodtang and Takeru show their heart, conditioning, and determination makes them the superior fighter.

But yeah Takeru has an unreal gas tank like Rodtang. Either way the fans win
 
Takeru wins this one for me, very different when compared to Muay Thai in small gloves. Can't wait for it though. Fair play to both for making such a big fight happen.
 
biscuitsbrah said:
I also think Rodtang dominated a bigger superlek upon rewatching the fight. All superlek had was some early low kicks and that knockdown. Rodtang was walking him down and dominating him and all the gassed superlek was doing was hugging.

It also bothered me how superlek said he was trying to be entertaining and didn’t care about winning or losing for the fans, but clearly he was trying to catch a breather and was NOT trying to be entertaining. He fucking killed that third round. (Not that I blame him for doing what he had to do, but don’t lie about trying to be entertaining when all you were doing was stalling.)
It really reminded me of Tenshin knocking down Takeru early, and then proceeding to flop around on the ground in order to catch a break. Bs imo. Both fights deserved to be 5 rounds, where I think Rodtang and Takeru show their heart, conditioning, and determination makes them the superior fighter.
Idk man, Superlek hit him a lot. I don't think Superlek being on the backfoot was Rodtang "walking him down," he was keeping the space open so he could have room to work; he wouldn't have won the fight if he fought Rodtang the way Takeru is going to. I also don't think Superlek was stalling in round three at all either - he had a solid strategy that was working: he would control Rodtang's wrists, slip under the hooks, throw an overhand, close the range with knees, clinch, and then let the referee break them up. You've been training and competing longer than I have, and I respect your opinion, but that's just the way things appeared to me.
 
Monte Moku said:
Idk man, Superlek hit him a lot. I don't think Superlek being on the backfoot was Rodtang "walking him down," he was keeping the space open so he could have room to work; he wouldn't have won the fight if he fought Rodtang the way Takeru is going to. I also don't think Superlek was stalling in round three at all either - he had a solid strategy that was working: he would control Rodtang's wrists, slip under the hooks, throw an overhand, close the range with knees, clinch, and then let the referee break them up. You've been training and competing longer than I have, and I respect your opinion, but that's just the way things appeared to me.
That’s fair. I don’t think training or fighting exp should play into watching fights. I’ve seen my opinion shared by mma guys like Mighty Mouse, but at the same time I mostly read on the internet that Muay Thai is different and unless you understand the scoring and rules of Muay Thai you just aren’t going to get why superlek won. Which seems to be the consensus of the Muay Thai community.

But yeah, I know superlek was working, it was def an exaggeration on my part that he was only stalling. I just think Rodtang put in way more work. I also think I just didn’t like that strategy lol. Sometimes it felt like he wasn’t even able to land the knees or strikes before he grabbed a body lock. Feels like sometimes he just used his size to lean on him without getting a strike off. Like don’t say you don’t care about winning or losing after you do a strategy like that man. Just say you’re happy you got the dub lol
 
biscuitsbrah said:
That’s fair. I don’t think training or fighting exp should play into watching fights. I’ve seen my opinion shared by mma guys like Mighty Mouse, but at the same time I mostly read on the internet that Muay Thai is different and unless you understand the scoring and rules of Muay Thai you just aren’t going to get why superlek won. Which seems to be the consensus of the Muay Thai community.

But yeah, I know superlek was working, it was def an exaggeration on my part that he was only stalling. I just think Rodtang put in way more work. I also think I just didn’t like that strategy lol. Sometimes it felt like he wasn’t even able to land the knees or strikes before he grabbed a body lock. Feels like sometimes he just used his size to lean on him without getting a strike off. Like don’t say you don’t care about winning or losing after you do a strategy like that man. Just say you’re happy you got the dub lol
Rodtang got dropped round 2 and was out hustled round 3 by superlek. Really dunno how people score it for Rodtang. Felt pretty clear cut Superlek.
 
KID Yamamoto said:
Rodtang got dropped round 2 and was out hustled round 3 by superlek. Really dunno how people score it for Rodtang. Felt pretty clear cut Superlek.
Imo Rodtang won round 1 and edged round 3 (could’ve also been Superleks round, it was damn close).
Superlek won a 10-8 in round 2, so the fight should’ve been scored a draw in my book.
Since draws aren’t allowed in ONE, the fighter who scored a knockdown, in this case Superlek, get’s the decision
 
I am so excited about this fight. The only sad thing is that, apart from Rodtang, there are not so many opponents for Takeru in that division.
 
