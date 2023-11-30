BoxerMaurits
5-rounds Kickboxing fight
Rodtang would need to rely on his teeps to keep Takeru at bay. In the pocket Rodtang is far outgunned and much slower then Takeru. Power advantage is clearly in the favor of Takeru. I got Takeru by possible stoppage if I am being honest.
Rodtang would need to rely on his teens to keep Takeru at bay. In the pocket Rodtang is far outgunned and much slower then Takeru. Power advantage is clearly in the favor of Takeru. I got Takeru by possible stoppage if I am being honest.
I also think Rodtang dominated a bigger superlek upon rewatching the fight. All superlek had was some early low kicks and that knockdown. Rodtang was walking him down and dominating him and all the gassed superlek was doing was hugging.
It also bothered me how superlek said he was trying to be entertaining and didn’t care about winning or losing for the fans, but clearly he was trying to catch a breather and was NOT trying to be entertaining. He fucking killed that third round. (Not that I blame him for doing what he had to do, but don’t lie about trying to be entertaining when all you were doing was stalling.)
It really reminded me of Tenshin knocking down Takeru early, and then proceeding to flop around on the ground in order to catch a break. Bs imo. Both fights deserved to be 5 rounds, where I think Rodtang and Takeru show their heart, conditioning, and determination makes them the superior fighter.
Idk man, Superlek hit him a lot. I don't think Superlek being on the backfoot was Rodtang "walking him down," he was keeping the space open so he could have room to work; he wouldn't have won the fight if he fought Rodtang the way Takeru is going to. I also don't think Superlek was stalling in round three at all either - he had a solid strategy that was working: he would control Rodtang's wrists, slip under the hooks, throw an overhand, close the range with knees, clinch, and then let the referee break them up. You've been training and competing longer than I have, and I respect your opinion, but that's just the way things appeared to me.
Rodtang got dropped round 2 and was out hustled round 3 by superlek. Really dunno how people score it for Rodtang. Felt pretty clear cut Superlek.
But yeah, I know superlek was working, it was def an exaggeration on my part that he was only stalling. I just think Rodtang put in way more work. I also think I just didn’t like that strategy lol. Sometimes it felt like he wasn’t even able to land the knees or strikes before he grabbed a body lock. Feels like sometimes he just used his size to lean on him without getting a strike off. Like don’t say you don’t care about winning or losing after you do a strategy like that man. Just say you’re happy you got the dub lol
Imo Rodtang won round 1 and edged round 3 (could’ve also been Superleks round, it was damn close).Rodtang got dropped round 2 and was out hustled round 3 by superlek. Really dunno how people score it for Rodtang. Felt pretty clear cut Superlek.
Bro Takeru has me hyped. These guys are awesome