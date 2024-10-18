ONE Championship Statement On Sage Northcutt ONE Championship and Sage Northcutt have mutually agreed to his release from the organization. ONE wishes Northcutt the best in his future endeavors.

After just 2 fights in 6 years since leaving the UFC, Sage Northcutt is back on the open market.He went 1-1 in his time in ONE Championship, getting his face broken by Cosmo Alexandre before tapping some guy in 39 seconds.Do you think Dana brings him back?Probably not.But who knows!It all started out so well when the UFC declared him a "super prospect" despite the fact he'd never had a fight camp...Thoughts? Would you bring him in? He's still just 28!