Sage Northcutt to UFC?

ONE Championship Statement On Sage Northcutt

ONE Championship and Sage Northcutt have mutually agreed to his release from the organization. ONE wishes Northcutt the best in his future endeavors.
After just 2 fights in 6 years since leaving the UFC, Sage Northcutt is back on the open market.

He went 1-1 in his time in ONE Championship, getting his face broken by Cosmo Alexandre before tapping some guy in 39 seconds.

Do you think Dana brings him back?

Probably not.



But who knows!

It all started out so well when the UFC declared him a "super prospect" despite the fact he'd never had a fight camp...

Welcome to the UFC: Sage Northcutt

Thoughts? Would you bring him in? He's still just 28!
 
Give him another chance. Give him a 3 fight contract and let him fight out all three (even if he goes 0-3)
 
why would UFC want him back?

Karate Combat, BKFC or PFL are the places he'd land, most likely Karate Combat to go back to his roots but if he wants to do mma then its PFL. I threw BKFC in there as a bidder but no way he's doing that shit.
 
No but plenty of other groups are in need of a media bump. Sage wouldn't last a minute in the cage with the top 20 in his weight class.
 
I love how Dana basically shits on his athletes as having to fight because they have nothing else going for them.
 
oldschoolmmafan said:
Given the current star power... maybe they give him another run.
They tried to market him as a star and that experiment failed, he didn't catch on. He hasn't done anything since leaving the UFC aside from getting spectacularly KOd that's improved his star power as well.

Dana would want to him to go through the contender series before they hand him another contract.
 
CC27 said:
why would UFC want him back?
I wouldn't be surprised to see him return to the UFC. Even if he was cut previously, things have changed with the new TKO ownership, and there's a different marketing machine now. I'm not saying his return is a no-brainer, but I can see where TKO would see value in him.
 
They know Sage's ceiling and they aren't going to offer him nearly enough money, they liked it when he was a young prospect with potential making peanuts.

Now that he's basically a finished veteran with a low-ceiling that wants to get well-paid he's of no use to them.

Cruel fucking business.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
They know Sage's ceiling and they aren't going to offer him nearly enough money, they liked it when he was a young prospect with potential making peanuts.

Now that he's basically a finished veteran with a low-ceiling that wants to get well-paid he's of no use to them.

Cruel fucking business.
Didn't he earn fucktons of $ while being a somewhat shitty fighter?
Cruel fucking business for the other guys though!
 
"To the UFC?!?"

Lol he's better off just slinging supplements & fitness programs on social media etc. Sage doesn't need to fight to be successful, more likely he never fights MMA again than him coming back to the UFC.
 
